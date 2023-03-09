English

SIRIUS
Mar 09, 2023
Share

Introducing A.T.Fomenko's "New Chronology" - Debunking the Official History Narrative & Why Should You Care?

SIRIUS
·
Apr 24
Introducing A.T.Fomenko's "New Chronology" - Debunking the Official History Narrative & Why Should You Care?

#deprogramming knowledge&resources

Read full story
Transhumanist immortality spiel - a cover for subduing and stealing human soul and consciousness? CoVID EXPLAINED?! -Kira Smith-

Transhumanist immortality spiel - a cover for subduing and stealing human soul and consciousness? CoVID EXPLAINED?! -Kira Smith-

SIRIUS
·
Apr 13
Read full story

Why they hide the Vinča Civilization? Why and How to Divide&Rule Slavs!

SIRIUS
·
Mar 25
Why they hide the Vinča Civilization? Why and How to Divide&Rule Slavs!

#deprogramming knowledge&resources

Read full story
Meet Dr.Jerry Marzinsky - first to discover the REAL root cause of Schizophrenia

Meet Dr.Jerry Marzinsky - first to discover the REAL root cause of Schizophrenia

SIRIUS
·
Mar 7
Read full story
The Corvidian Connection

The Corvidian Connection

SIRIUS
·
Feb 22
Read full story
Chinese Reality in 2024

Chinese Reality in 2024

SIRIUS
·
Feb 9
Read full story

Loss of human Spirit and attraction to Pessimism

SIRIUS
·
Feb 8
Loss of human Spirit and attraction to Pessimism

#deprogramming knowledge&resources

Read full story
Meet Stanley Plotkin MD - The Godfather of modern Jabbing Programs!

Meet Stanley Plotkin MD - The Godfather of modern Jabbing Programs!

SIRIUS
·
Jan 25
Read full story
The Great Replacement - Destroying the West with NGOs and DEI policies/ Winter 2023. Update

The Great Replacement - Destroying the West with NGOs and DEI policies/ Winter 2023. Update

SIRIUS
·
Jan 24
Read full story
'Make Millions With Ecodisasters To Build Better Bunkers' Epoch

'Make Millions With Ecodisasters To Build Better Bunkers' Epoch

SIRIUS
·
Jan 22
Read full story

How To Make Yourself Incompatible With The New Global Hive Interface

SIRIUS
·
Jan 20
How To Make Yourself Incompatible With The New Global Hive Interface

→ Or How To Avoid the Government Issued Mandates You know, in case of a new governmental wave of issued genocidal mandates.. so that you can, oh I don’t know → → Continue To Be A Human being! ← They know they are failing and loosing ground beneath their parasitic feet.

Read full story
UPDATED! Why Are Jews Tunneling Under The New York City? #ChabadLubavitch finally gets the kind of exposure which they deserve?

UPDATED! Why Are Jews Tunneling Under The New York City? #ChabadLubavitch finally gets the kind of exposure which they deserve?

SIRIUS
·
Jan 15
Read full story
Elana Freeland's "Geoengineered Transhumanism"

Elana Freeland's "Geoengineered Transhumanism"

SIRIUS
·
Jan 10
Read full story
"The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation", lecture by Walter J. Veith / "Jezuiti i Kontra Reformacija"

"The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation", lecture by Walter J. Veith / "Jezuiti i Kontra Reformacija"

SIRIUS
·
Jan 8
Read full story

Fermented Food ↣ Microbiome ↣ Human Aura/Bio-field ↣ Immune System

SIRIUS
·
Jan 1
Fermented Food ↣ Microbiome ↣ Human Aura/Bio-field ↣ Immune System

In two years I ate 70-80 kilos of sauerkraut. How is this related to my Bio-field/Aura and the flu season? What is a flu? What is a Immune System? Big food industry's next patent is you! #FERMENTI

Read full story
Merry "Vegans Are Not Capable Of Rational Thinking" day 🎄

Merry "Vegans Are Not Capable Of Rational Thinking" day 🎄

SIRIUS
·
December 25, 2023
Read full story
Economic Man vs Spiritual Man

Economic Man vs Spiritual Man

SIRIUS
·
December 18, 2023
Read full story
Observations & Nudgings

Observations & Nudgings

SIRIUS
·
November 20, 2023
Read full story

GRAPHENE OXIDE DETOXIFICATION

SIRIUS
·
October 21, 2023
GRAPHENE OXIDE DETOXIFICATION

Isn’t it kinda dumb to continue giving any support to the industry which is trying to make you an addict? Because all these isolated supplements are actually found WHERE? Yeah. Make NO mistakes fam, there are billions to be made with supplements for post-vax damage.

Read full story
Why global "Elites" are into Pedophilia & Human Trafficking? #ITJN #PIZZAGATE #ADRENOCHROME #Q

Why global "Elites" are into Pedophilia & Human Trafficking? #ITJN #PIZZAGATE #ADRENOCHROME #Q

SIRIUS
·
October 19, 2023
Read full story
Zionism and the Blueprint of Mind Control

Zionism and the Blueprint of Mind Control

SIRIUS
·
October 14, 2023
Read full story
Language As A Weapon - Deprogramming knowledge&resources

Language As A Weapon - Deprogramming knowledge&resources

SIRIUS
·
October 7, 2023
Read full story
World Wide Replacement of White people underway: Rabbi's addmitance /Fall 2023. Update /adult edition

World Wide Replacement of White people underway: Rabbi's addmitance /Fall 2023. Update /adult edition

SIRIUS
·
October 3, 2023
Read full story
The Endgame Has Been Revealed

The Endgame Has Been Revealed

SIRIUS
·
September 28, 2023
Read full story
Climatard - A Government Operated ACTIVIST RETARD

Climatard - A Government Operated ACTIVIST RETARD

SIRIUS
·
September 19, 2023
Read full story
Maui, Lahaina land-grab/fire-sacrifice VIDEO UPDATES

Maui, Lahaina land-grab/fire-sacrifice VIDEO UPDATES

SIRIUS
·
September 9, 2023
Read full story
Lone Skum, Robert Malone, ADL, GDL, feds, undercover disinfo agents and snitches! + BONUS = transgender politicians!

Lone Skum, Robert Malone, ADL, GDL, feds, undercover disinfo agents and snitches! + BONUS = transgender politicians!

SIRIUS
·
September 5, 2023
Read full story
Blue things that did not burn

Blue things that did not burn

SIRIUS
·
August 31, 2023
Read full story
"Wildfire" and "Climate Change" Rabbit Holes / Government Approved Smart-Tech-Arson / Burn Back Better

"Wildfire" and "Climate Change" Rabbit Holes / Government Approved Smart-Tech-Arson / Burn Back Better

SIRIUS
·
August 29, 2023
Read full story
How to m̶a̶k̶e̶ (force) Smart 15 minute c̶i̶t̶i̶e̶s̶ (prisons)? Invent some Climate Change and proceed with starting "wild-fires"!

How to m̶a̶k̶e̶ (force) Smart 15 minute c̶i̶t̶i̶e̶s̶ (prisons)? Invent some Climate Change and proceed with starting "wild-fires"!

SIRIUS
·
August 22, 2023
Read full story
UPDATED! - Ultimate Screen Shot Round Up .5 (+MAUI disaster NEW updates)

UPDATED! - Ultimate Screen Shot Round Up .5 (+MAUI disaster NEW updates)

August 19, 2023
Read full story
Climate (Non) Emergency - Food Supply S̶h̶o̶r̶t̶a̶g̶e̶s̶ (Poisoning) - The Great Reset

Climate (Non) Emergency - Food Supply S̶h̶o̶r̶t̶a̶g̶e̶s̶ (Poisoning) - The Great Reset

SIRIUS
·
August 15, 2023
Read full story
Replacement of native populations of Europe/ Summer 2023. Update .2 /double espresso edition ☕☕

Replacement of native populations of Europe/ Summer 2023. Update .2 /double espresso edition ☕☕

SIRIUS
·
August 11, 2023
Read full story
"Forces Occultes" by Jean Mamy, 1943.

"Forces Occultes" by Jean Mamy, 1943.

SIRIUS
·
August 3, 2023
Read full story
Replacement of native populations of Europe with lowbrow brown immigration / Summer 2023. update - 💊BlackPilled💊

Replacement of native populations of Europe with lowbrow brown immigration / Summer 2023. update - 💊BlackPilled💊

SIRIUS
·
July 22, 2023
Read full story
Everything points to graphene - now even FDA admits there is graphene in VACCINES!!!

Everything points to graphene - now even FDA admits there is graphene in VACCINES!!!

SIRIUS
·
July 15, 2023
Read full story
Wall Street Communists

Wall Street Communists

SIRIUS
·
June 24, 2023
Read full story
Destroying Europe with mass immigration (illegal = legal) Spring 2023. update

Destroying Europe with mass immigration (illegal = legal) Spring 2023. update

SIRIUS
·
April 30, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia -pt. 10 - ZAMBIA AFFAIR -

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia -pt. 10 - ZAMBIA AFFAIR -

SIRIUS
·
April 21, 2023
Read full story
NWO digital communism - how a worldwide digiGulag is being created in our faces

NWO digital communism - how a worldwide digiGulag is being created in our faces

SIRIUS
·
April 15, 2023
Read full story
Was SarsCov2 pandemic made up so that the government bio-security and central bank digi-currencies seem necessary and unavoidable?

Was SarsCov2 pandemic made up so that the government bio-security and central bank digi-currencies seem necessary and unavoidable?

SIRIUS
·
April 5, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 9

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 9

SIRIUS
·
March 26, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 8

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 8

SIRIUS
·
March 23, 2023
Read full story
5G Graphene SARS-Cov2 connection revealed!

5G Graphene SARS-Cov2 connection revealed!

SIRIUS
·
March 21, 2023
Read full story
Silent Muslim invasion of Europe via Balkan route - Croatian politicians aiding it bigtime

Silent Muslim invasion of Europe via Balkan route - Croatian politicians aiding it bigtime

SIRIUS
·
March 12, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 7

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 7

SIRIUS
·
March 10, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 6

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 6

SIRIUS
·
March 6, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 5

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 5

SIRIUS
·
February 26, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 4

Child trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL -pt. 4

SIRIUS
·
February 21, 2023
Read full story
Child adoption or trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL grows and intensifies -pt. 3

Child adoption or trafficking from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL grows and intensifies -pt. 3

SIRIUS
·
February 19, 2023
Read full story
"Child adoption or trafficking" from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL - revealing corruption of Croatian government -pt. 2

"Child adoption or trafficking" from DR Congo to Croatia via Zambia SCANDAL - revealing corruption of Croatian government -pt. 2

SIRIUS
·
February 17, 2023
Read full story
Child trafficking disguised as adoption?

Child trafficking disguised as adoption?

SIRIUS
·
February 7, 2023
Read full story