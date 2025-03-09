→→→ Post too long for e-mail, click on the title to read it online! ←←←

Foreword

First and foremost - understand how this is not a lamentation or imputation of a negative outlook on the world in which we find ourselves, even though it sometimes looks and feels like we are in a hellish dystopia! Or that this is an attempt at spreading dissatisfaction, defeatism and negativity that will make us think and be in a fearful negative state of mind and existence!

In fact, quite the opposite! Due to the nature of Evil, any type of such a situation, which is understood in a wrong way, has the potential to become even worse - and then it will keep on feeding and strengthening it! Think about it like this - ALL the dystopian scenarios that are projected via Pedowood, all the UN agendas, psy-p-op-ular science fiction or any other corporate(dead)entity’s modus operandi are half of the job that they need to do to harvest fearful and insecure people. That all falls under the influence of mad Shlomos and their pseudo science called Eugenics. In fact, you could say that when the herd is adequately thinned → there is not much need to follow through on any of it.

But we have to be well informed none the less - to be fully aware of our current situation. It is a state of being properly in-formed! Only then we can have a vision of a solution which can and will save us! A solution that will allow us to keep our Souls on a divine path and to protect and keep our priceless energy while we are at it! Energy and strength that we receive from the Source, from the Divine, from God!

So I beg for forgiveness if through these written musings I ever had a negative impact on anyone! I did it unconsciously and certainly not intentionally, me being a human that is capable of mistakes - just like anyone else. The reason being of purely materialistic character, poor grasp of actual reality and lack of vigilance on my part!

No, I am not saying we should just let it be either. Because, given our present circumstances, we who see and understand what this Evil is doing and what is actually going on in the world, without adding to it in any conscious way, can and should feel the righteous anger towards it and those who are consciously doing it. But I believe that we must avoid acting on it in any negative and (self)destructive way!

My intent is to find a way of liberation from negativity and suffering/pain for all of us who are TRULY trying to find it! And to find and set a path on which we will be able to overcome the extreme ends onto which this Evil is pushing us! I see it like this → I need to be working for the best possible outcome while being prepared for the worst of circumstances! Without any fear of death!

And by prepared I mean →physically, mentally & above all SPIRITUALLY!

That is the idea behind stacks like this:

And as I already said, I do not see any other way of us overcoming this Evil except to be properly in-formed so that we can act accordingly. In the face of the horrors and dangers that we face in such an onslaught of negativity and endless attempts of destruction of us and of so much precious earthly life. Life that gives us a never ending sense of awe, beauty and love towards it!

One other important reason is because I truly believe that “their” GREATEST WEAPON against us is forcing us to live in negative state of mind! Why? Because “they”, who are hosts for the Evil, serve the evil demons and entities who literally feed, multiply and grow on our energy and our mistakes. But also because of the fact that these entities can feed on us ONLY if we present them with our energy - through being ignorant, negative and thus self-destructing!

Moreover, I learned the hard way how any serious problems in life can be solved ONLY when we know their true roots and what is causing them! This insight was gained from everything I have experienced in my life thus far. It is also a fact how such problems can only be solved by accepting and not by avoiding them with sticking our heads in the sand!

One important question arises:

Is this, the MOST important battle of our lives, already lost? It is and it isn’t! Just like the difference between looking at a glass of water - half full OR half empty! → If we can not fight for the human collective - because it is lost in the brainwashing and conditioning and greed and corruption, this does not mean we can not fight for our individual selves and our immortal souls and spirit!!!

Ok, now let’s get into it

Some of you already know what this is about, what it is supposed to be like and how all the new age idiocy is related to it. This unicornirabbitopian story is out and about for a good while now. But some of my readers, who either have not come across it or did not think much about it, should understand the seriousness behind it. And I think that, since this is a wet dream from people who own our money system and our governments, we should take ample time to study and learn what it’s all about!

So..

New glorious Age for humanity of Earth?

The rabbis who are at the top of the Rothschild food/money chain say that the New Age will start when the Messiah appears!

Yep, regardless of the appearance of Christ - they claimed that their wet dream already happened!

What? Yes, and not just once. But on multiple occasions too!!

Sabatai Zevvi being a good example. Such rabbis had the qualities that many joos expected from the fullfillment of this prophecy.

This is good clue how their prophecies are but delusions implanted in them by the demons that they think are gods! Delusions became wishes which they are now projecting ONTO US!

Yet, if we want to explain this new age trap, must we let this obvious inconsistency slide, pretend as if these previous “comings” did not happen!? As if we are a cognitively dissonant bunch of pre-programmed Shabbos goys? Certainly not! So for the sake of this stack we shall skip these botched messiah-comings and pretend, hard as it might be, as if the fat-assed soft-spoken rebbehs know what they are talking about… which they obviously do not. And here we will not go into details regarding previous failed comings and goings of their new drop-out Moshiach’s, this stack would be too long.

This stack will be quoting the “next messiah discussions“ on Chabad Lubavitch ’s internet site. Lets get into it →

This New -kabbalah and Talmud inspired- Age will begin when the Moshiach incarnates!

Moshiach is the Hebrew word for “messiah.” The word messiah in English means a savior or a “hoped-for deliverer.” The word moshiach in Hebrew actually means “anointed.” In Biblical Hebrew, the title moshiach was bestowed on somebody who had attained a position of nobility and greatness. For example, the high priest is referred to as the kohen ha-moshiach. In Talmudic literature the title Moshiach, or Melech HaMoshiach (the King Messiah), is reserved for the Jewish leader who will redeem Israel in the End of Days (end is just for the dumb Goyim).

Will this long awaited personage/incarnation be redeeming them out of the hell on Earth which they created with the damn Rothschild designed usury/money system? Will he atone for their customary pedophilia and human sacrifice? Or the constant poisoning of the Earth and humanity(the Goyim) for profit and achievement of their eugenic goals? Or for drug-trafficking? Or for all the slavery and human organ trafficking? Or for the infesting of modern society with rape porn and satanism? Or for usurping governments and judiciary systems through which they play gods on Earth? Or because of raping and blood-sucking on any defenseless life which they come across? Or maybe for THE KILLING OF CHRIST JESUS?

Hm, these very valid and hugely important reasons for redemption might be on the mind of some yahoodee that has seen the light and truly embraced Christ Jesus and Christ’s teaching - AS “THEY” ALL ALREADY HAD THE CHANCE TO DO - yet chose not to (and purged any other Jews who did)!!

But! There is a serious issue with the identity of these joos! Majority of world population still thinks (if at all capable of that, now extremely endangered human capacity) that ze joos are these orthodox looking -inbreeds- with locks and black cube head-dressings and long crooked noses.

Well, many of them indeed are such mad looking mongrels - BUT in fact today they are FAR AWAY from being an exclusive race/ethnic group! They are now a circumcised corporate entity which has hundreds of millions of minions who are of all races and creeds. Nevermind all the shabbos scum! And never mind the things we can learn about the joos from A.T.Fomenko!

In reality, they are now, and this is all WELL documented, → white, negro, Muslim (Islam and Catholicism are both derived from Judaism), Indian, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, South OR North Korean) etc etc. As far as I can tell, only the “indigenous“ peoples of Earth are not in this pile of scummy human rubbish that is still practicing the worst aspects of the Babylonian culture. The indigenous are just used as a veto and for manipulating their “conquerors” by the joos (same as the “downthroden” minorities in any nation).

They have managed to get a foothold everywhere on the Earth, where there are fine resources and people to be squeezed and raped to death, you can find the circumcised psychopaths and their convert brethren. This was all accomplished with more than few centuries of twisting, subverting and manipulating! And with lots and lots of intermarriage (all European monarchies are thus into kabbalah and pedophilia)! Intermarriage being so tempting to poor greed corrupted ignoramuses because of the Rothschild designed money/bank system! Also because of all the purges/wars/economic breakdowns and poisonings under the guise of food and medicine industry!

As I have stated in my previous stacks →

It is safe to say that they are now a multi-culti circumcised corporation which is controlled by the psychopathic herpes infested Babylonian Talmud rabbis with over a billion members and a global reach! A militarized corporation that uses the Goyim as their weapons against other Goyim in every damn way!

Christ Jesus

Waiting for the Moshiach eh? THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE MESSIAH already incarnated! He tried to exorcise and heal them and they would not allow it! So they then arranged for his crucifixion. And since then they have been blaspheming and lying and inverting the truth about his sacrifice!

Here is what these mad yahoodee rabbis are teaching their flocks:

So they inverted all they could about Christ

That is the point behind this and all other Holly-pedo-wood blasphemy. As far as I am concerned, in this case George Carlin showed how he was actually a cretin - not a forward thinking comedian →

from the popular movie “Dogma”

Do not be fooled! The only things Christ Jesus wanted was to HEAL AND EXORCISE! These two things could set the ENTIRE world on the right path!

Yet→

Maimonides (medieval Jewish philosopher from Spain (1135–1204)) states in his Mishnah Torah (a compendium of the entire halakhic tradition) that Moshiach will first rebuild the Temple and then gather in the exiles. Jerusalem and the Temple will be the focus of divine worship, and “from Zion shall go forth Torah, and the word of the L‑rd from Jerusalem.”

Who are

The Sanhedrin?

They are the supreme jooish law court of 71 sages - responsible for the punishment of capital crimes.

The Sanhedrin will be re-established, and will decide on all matters of law. At this time, all Jews will return to full Torah observance and practice. It should be noted that in this present age of great assimilation and emancipation, an unprecedented return of Jews to true Torah values has taken place. This “baal teshuvah” phenomenon is on the increase, and paves the way for a full return in the messianic era.

When they say -law-, they mean the Noahide laws. And when they say -Torah-, they keep quiet about the fact that all the top rabbis place Torah well below the Babylonian Talmud! When they say -this present age of great assimilation and emancipation-, well, they mean all the DEI policies and the damn silent invasion of the west with hordes of low brow brown cattle that will be SO easy to manipulate and model to their liking!

It seems that the punishment and rape of humanity through manipulation of economy and judicial systems and goverments is going on too slow and getting obsolete. Yeah, it seems that such systems were introduced just for soft-starters, as an appetizer. And most probably they are coordinating ALL their efforts with the Sun and it’s movement through the Zodiac.

Moreover, these life sucking parasites now feel so powerful that they moved to the next level, announcing their supremacy over Earth and all the life on it to our faces like it is a done deal! They proclaimed it and boast about it in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Silent invasion with lowbrow and targeted immigration, using Islam and India/Asia as a deathly broom to sweep the old continent while Mexico and South America are used against USA and Canada.

Their power lies in their ability to manipulate and subvert of ALL the parasitic monarchies and governments on Earth. Like with intermarriage, they do it through their influence with money/banks and ALL the big industry that they got up and running during and after WW2 - which was the second huge purge in the official documented history. After all they managed to do through secret societies like Free Masons, they gained momentumwith the bolshevik madness, continued with communism which morphed into democracy/capitalism. Just the other day, the Russian circus midget explained to us Croatians how Russia is our friend?! After the fact that they tried to eradicate any wrong-thinking denizen of Balkan region with the plague of communism after WW2. Innit insane? Quite damn insane!

It really can be said without any trace of a doubt that no one in the position of any kind of power is allowed to wield power without the evil rabbis consent! NO ONE!

Looks a lot like a Nazi salute.. well, SIRIUS is well beyond/above chaos inducing SocNationalism and shallow anti-semitism! SIRIUS downright refuses to support yahoodee division/manipulation tactics! → AS FAR AS I AM CONCERNED, (true social) NATIONALISM (the way I see it, a proper legit type of it) would mean GUARD and CULTIVATE YOUR OWN and DO NOT go outside your nations borders to take or do anything with or from OTHERS!

Like when a joo transvestite politician Larry (Laura) Loomer was having a photo shot op with the GDF (Goyim Defense League) .. or like with the white nationalist -FED formed- setup Proud Boys.

Setup refers to the arrangement or organization of things that allows something to happen, or the process of preparing that arrangement. It can also describe a situation that has been arranged for a specific purpose.

What might that specific purpose that FEDs or tranny politicans are setting us up for, EH?

Have you read The Protocols Of Zion ? If you did, then you know what I mean → These life-sucking slavers, psychopaths, rapists and murderers want to install ZionistOneWorldBankGovernment under Israeliwrittenalgorithm militarized control so that they can feel safe while doing EVIL!!

Whoever will allow themselves to be subordinated to this jooish unicornitopia WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO THINK FOR THEMSELVES, let alone be able to do something that is out of the commie set PARTY LINE! The Chinese social credit system for entire Earth. Judaism already means that no member of the circum-flock is permitted to go against anything that evil Babylonian pedophile rabbis demand should be done! Few of them just do not agree about the location of Israel, that’s it. Which is nothing but slight disagreement around the meaning of their “prophecies”. And they are ostracized by the majority of the jooish community, hiding in big cities in communes. Otherwise, it’s an open season for the rape and murder of all the Goyim.

RFK is a good example.

I already posted his picture with his handler(s) underneath rabbi Schneersons portrait on numerous occasions (what the hell is that thing on the right, damn!). He even looks a bit like the monster Chabad rebbeh.

And here are new finds with this hero for the starving and diseased masses.

Back to New Age unicornitopia fantasy land.

Then these monstrous new-age pedophiles ask themselves the next question, probably to ease their psychopathic minds:

Will miracles happen?

The Talmud discusses this question and again arrives at the conclusion that, if we are meritorious, the messianic redemption will be accompanied by miracles. However, the realization of the messianic dream, even if it takes place naturally, will be the greatest miracle.

According to some traditions, G‑d Himself will rebuild the third Temple. According to others, it will be rebuilt by Moshiach; still others suggest a combination of the two opinions. Some suggest that there will be two distinct periods in the messianic era: first a non-miraculous period, leading into a second, miraculous period.

They are really high level pro mental-gymnasts, aren’t they? Quite comedic stuff too, innit?

Well, sadly → ..it is a serious matter! Because I can tell you what is kept a secret from. And you can choose to believe me or not. But this “rebuilding of their temple” could very well be done by Ahriman (BuildBackBetter eh?). Why I think so? Rabbis are saying Moschiah, but - Ahriman’s incarnation was announced multiple times - and it was finally set in around the 2000’s. You can see how the times in which we live in are a fit for this scenario. And Lucifer and all his HOSTS will dutifully be helping along! Well, I think I might have spotted the guy!? He calls himself the last free entrepreneur and has given himself the title “Post Master General”. The play with names/Roman law and Universal income. Freeing the humanity to enslave and purge it even more than so far!

One thing is certain, the rabbis have a knack for branding this hellbound dystopia as an utopia. But it seems that they have Alzheimer’s disease - somehow they always forget to explain how only the obedient psychopaths will be allowed to “prosper” in this new age.

It continues with

Maimonides writes, “Neither the order of the occurrence of these events nor their precise detail is among the fundamental principles of the faith . . . one should wait and believe in the general conception of the matter.”

Why am I laughing at this brainwashing? Why is my brain refusing to be washed?

Next beautiful question on their black cubed minds →

What will become of the world as we know it?

Initially, there will be no change in the world order, other than its readiness to accept messianic rule. All the nations of the world will strive to create a new world order, in which there will be no more wars or conflicts. Jealousy, hatred, greed and political strife (of the negative kind) will disappear, and all human beings will strive only for goodness, kindness and peace.



In the messianic era there will be great advances in technology, allowing a high standard of living. Food will be plentiful and cheap.



However, the focus of human aspiration will be the pursuit of the “knowledge of G‑d.” People will become less materialistic and more spiritual.

Universal income under one hey-eye? No borders? Spiritual as in drunk on the spirits?

Undoubtedly, this HELLISH JOKE is creeping up on us, gaining momentum as we speak - hence TrHump (Chabad chosen himself!) and his scam re-forms! Two steps forward one step back always works on the goyim eh?

Keep in mind that they already track everything they can with algorithms and the hey-eye then designs the policies based on its insight into psychology of all current users that share them.

And that is why they want to have

Noahide Laws on the global level →

jewish life or property is ALWAYS to be placed above non-jewish. And a non-jewish person is ALWAYS presumed guilty of breaking Noahide laws and thus liable for punishment and death

All of it is “explained” and published on jootube by “advanced” rabbis like this one. New Age rabbi Leitman explains WHO ARE THE effing ALIENS - finally!!

He seems to be very respected among the circumcised khabbala freakazoids and all their supporters. Btw, who do you think is behind all the cattle mutilations and alien abductions that inspired TVshows like X-files? I place my bet on the yahoodee black mages!!

Here is another lecture from him→

Rabbis eh? We were WARNED! How would you explain the fact that one of the most dangerous ANIMAL VENOMS is named -

the Rabies

Early symptoms can include f(j)ew-er and abnormal sensations at the site of exposure (infestation of the host). These symptoms are followed by one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Once symptoms (joos) appear, the result is virtually always death (for the host nation)

Note: I believe that above mentioned black magick can be fought only with white magick. Employed by humans who accepted Christ!

Side enote: This alien stuff is the reason why they have no issues experimenting on people who they think are lower life forms.

Lower life forms who seem to be adicted to the notion how voting means fair deals → WELL, this is WHAT voting will get ya! Ezra Pound was correct when he said

Why is this view correct? jooish baniking system - the money!

And so…

How did we get here? By being led! By who? Isn’t it obvious by now? I choose to stop being led around like cattle for slaughter!

How can we free ourselves?

To me it is obvious that we can never free ourselves if we continue using and accepting the existing systems. And we can not save the collective by running away/offgrid! So we can only free our individual selves and our families, hoping that our good example will be infectious. I’m a sceptic about this but this is what we have to work with. Though freeing our selves might be good enough! Divine path of evolution can survive with much less than half a dozen billions of people, right? Yeah, the cities are built by demon possessed monkeys for the feeding of demons and these demons are hungry and, as we see, very able to keep the cattle on which they feed in a state of trance.

In any case, whatever way we chose, we have to build ANEW! Or we perish trying! And as long as we have given it our best that is completely fine by me!

Cause I do not think these are the times where we can do it by organizing protests which aim at being free in THE Babylonian system. Or with going along with R.J.G. ideas/Quantum grammar/universal income. QG is in my view the biggest spiel thus far - when you see the interview with Post Master General you will maybe know what I mean! And if the claim of incarnation of Ahriman is true, and all the signs point to it being true, could that be the guy? Idk, I have not seen a better contestant - El-on Musk is more like a tool or puppet in this case. Trump is nowhere near this level, being a gullible greedy dumb programmable teenager wannabe actor in an old fat ass-ed man’s body. The mentioned interview is easy to find - interview with an obese country singer chick - a good choise, eh?

Sorry if I ofended you, no offense was meant..but it can not be avoided when all that needs to be noticed is said!

Leave a comment

To end this stack, recently I came across this. It fits nicely with what I am aiming for so I thought to share it with you

Galatians 5:1

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”

Christ Jesus, I seek complete freedom and liberation → from life sucking slavers who are stealing, raping and murdering the entire humanity and the Earth with their so called science, money and corporate industry ← that only Your grace can provide.

Amen.

Now I am off to chasing the damn money carrots and a relocation to a better place. The city is no place for my soul and spirit and I have LOTS to do to get there. If God allows, I will do it as quickly and painlessly as possible! And who knows, maybe I will publish something over the Summer, maybe I wont. Check my notes. Posting notes is fun and easy. Writing stacks is hard work for me and it takes too much time…

Cheers, have a good day/evening/life.

Leave a comment

🅢🅘🅡🅘🅤🅢

-/ all rights reserved! /-