This is not just about how corvids are super intelligent and extremely smart. But yes, that fact is increasingly being discovered and announced over the last decade by many who love birds! And trained crows have already had coverage even on Reuters. The thing that I noticed about corvids confirms an aspect of the ‘bird world’ which was well known in ancient times. But first to describe what made me start noticing the thing that I am about to share and what inspired this feathery stack.

»strut strut - kraa kraa kraaaaaaaa«

“Plandemic” earthquake - Zagreb, March 2020

In March 2020, one day after the huge announcement from the depopulation ministry of Croatian government and after all the mainstream media fiendishly inaugurated the pLandemic, in their usual demonic-prostitute manner, Zagreb - the capitol city of Croatia (a bit over a million inhabitants) was hit by a devastating earthquake!

It came like a dot on the i which turned into caps lock I without any warning but with a scary notification.

A monumental and surprising event - that morphed out of the gargantuan scare event from the day before - all on the wings of considerably oversized and massively faked deadly-disease-flu-scare video propaganda stream event that was coming from Wuhan, China - in which you could see people dropping “dead“ like flies on the streets. Talk about a nerve wrecking week!?

This was an earthquake of such magnitude that it will be well remembered by all who experienced it. And Zagreb had forgotten that such earthquakes can occur! If we are to believe available seismic records, the last time that Zagreb experienced such a strong earthquake was 143 years ago! So we were all rather ill prepared and VERY very surprised. Additionally, it was a cold and rainy March and weather generally did not feel like the spring is near. And this earthquake started right around ‘get up for work’ time, but on a Sunday. Good thing that it didn’t happened during night, it could have been much worse!

At approximately 6:24 AM CET on the morning of 22 March 2020, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 M w , 5.5 M L , hit Zagreb, Croatia, with an epicenter 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) north of the city centre.[1][4][5][6] The maximum felt intensity was VII–VIII (Very strong to Damaging) on the Medvedev–Sponheuer–Karnik scale. The earthquake was followed by numerous aftershocks, the strongest of which with a magnitude of 5.0.[7] It was the strongest earthquake in Zagreb since the 1880 earthquake and caused substantial damage in the historical city center.[8][9] More than 1,900 buildings were reported to have been damaged to the point of becoming uninhabitable.[10] The earthquake was also felt in Slovenia.[11] One person was killed and 27 others were injured.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Zagreb_earthquake

I remember waking up while everything was tilting by what looked like 20-30 degrees, accompanied by very loud rumbling and booming. While I got up it subsided but then, shortly after, it hit again. That day for me was like I had quadruple espressos every 45 minutes! Wired and ready for action while expecting possible after-shocks or an earthquake again. And after-shocks were very strong indeed! I had experienced couple of quakes and couple of close lightning strikes in the past - so I knew how loud things can get and how ground can shake! But this was a level or two above my previous “shakings”. Over the morning there were several weaker after shocks in the wake of the main ones. Thankfully, the only damage on my house were the cracks in the plastering on the walls. Also worth a mention, my cat overlord was very composed and acted like there was no need for any overreactions.

So over the next week or two, everybody able had to lend a hand to their stricken neighbors. And the idiotic plandemic measures could not be followed while anyone with half a working brain could have seen that there was NO epidemic, let alone a pandemic!!! And so this very strong and frightening earthquake turned out to be a life-saver for all cognitively able people.

The earthquake really shook the ground - but it shook me as well, and not just physically. In fact, it will be impossible to forget the following months and the tsunami of emotions and energy and insights which came my way. I was already intent on re-gaining my God given force and this scary event somehow gave me a boost. It must have happened right when I had to be shaked! To me this is not a coincidence!

Especially when the Corvid Army appeared as a flying exclamation mark over all of it!

→→→ Corvids come after earthquakes ←←←

»Few months later I learned how earthquakes literally CLEAR and renew the energy flow and frequency of places where they hit!«

This confirms the claim how energy in urban areas becomes toxic and stops flowing. And if crows are able to see this flow of energy, there is no wonder why they would avoid such places. Cities are cancer/tumors upon the Earth because of the way in which we build and use them!

Just a quick tangent and a mention how 9 months later after the Zagreb earthquake there were few hundred earthquakes around town of Petrinja. This cluster earthquake lasted for so long and was very unusual. People were loosing their minds in that situation, it just did not want to stop. With such unnatural salvo of shallow earthquakes at Petrinja there was talk of HAARP/fracking and unknown radar technology which could have been used to prospect that part of Croatia for certain natural resources. I remember hearing of one case, from Switzerland I think, in which an entire town had sued the mining company which was prospecting for fracking and won the lawsuit.

It must be emphasized that after both earthquakes, Zagreb and Petrinja, Croatian government behaved like a corrupt criminal who despises his homeland. Also, construction/building sector is one of the largest criminal cartels in Croatia and it is very much supported by the corrupt Croatian government!

&now back to corvids

Before 2020 I was certainly no animal-hater, but no bird watcher either. I owned dogs in the past and am a veteran street cat “distributor”, over the years I managed to save 9 street cats and get them adopted. Now I have also helped at least a dozen families of crows, magpies and blackbirds that have settled near my kitchen. Also, whenever I went onto prolonged visits to woods and mountains or islands, I always had plenty of wonderful and bizarre interaction with animals and nature, as well as plenty ghost/ufo/otherworldly type stuff. Over time I noticed that I had a radically different experience than any of the people around me! And I always like to imagine life in the wild. Who knows, maybe I will relocate somewhere further from the city!

On the other hand, corvids seem to be coming into the city. In case of Zagreb, since 2020 earthquake they are now represented in much larger numbers. Yes, they are always around, but the numbers in which they started coming right after the earthquake are extremely noticeable! Especially for anyone who looks at the sky and the trees and who likes animals. The reason why it would be even more noticeable is the intelligence of these birds and the way that they can interact with us and the environment. And what can be seen after half hour of browsing on just youtube would give anyone reason to see corvids as smarter than some memebers of their own family! One other possible reason is that they learned how living in urban areas is safer than in the forrest and so they are doing it more and more. But as you might have guessed, I think we should be dismantling these tumor-cities! We should use technology in ways that protect our environment and make it healthy and safe, regardless of the scale of the projects. No, I am not thinking green agendas and failed greed based technologies. I am talking free-clean-energy! Helping ushering such technology is the only way out of this dystopian system that is based on usury.

»And regardless of everything else, we should always LOOK OUT for - and be good to corvids! That is how proper stewards of land should behave!«

because

Corvids are spiritual animals!

If you know some mythology, you most probably know how ravens and crows are known as “signs in the sky”. Many myths include ravens and crows as helpers of gods or even gods them selves. And very often they are connected with human spiritual development and with the transition from life to death.

So I think that their importance should be obvious, especially to spiritually advanced humans. For me, the World of Spirit is real and corvids are able to show it to us. So that is why it seems quite logical that they would dislike places with bad energy and that in certain cases they would be able to announce the presence of Spirit.

And that is the thing which I noticed! How all the talk about corvids being spiritual animals actually has empirical evidence in physical reality. And if one wants to traverse his/hers spiritual path with a little help from the Spirit!? →

Corvids are here to lend us a wing ! They are an ever present gateway/connection to the spiritual plane.

Of course, other animals have this capacity as well. However, in this case corvids are very represented and obviously exceptional. It must be stressed that this is not like magick! I think that magick is a foolish way of utilizing animals and their hidden traits. This is more like divination. But not of the sacrificial kind. This is a straight and loving connection to the Spirit.

sometimes they are so funny and sweet, check this magpie!

Amazing facts about Corvids

Corvids, a family of birds that includes crows, ravens, and jays, are some of the most intelligent and fascinating creatures in the animal kingdom. Here are some interesting facts about them:

Corvids have demonstrated impressive cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving, tool use, and memory. They have been observed using sticks to extract insects from tree trunks and even bending wires to create hooks for food retrieval. These days there are even many successful crow training projects in urban areas. Some species of corvids, like the New Caledonian crow, have been found to create and use tools in the wild. They manufacture tools from plant material to probe for insects and other food sources. Corvids are known for their strong social bonds and complex communication. They have a wide range of vocalizations and can recognize individual humans and other animals. These birds have exceptional memories, allowing them to remember the faces and voices of humans who have interacted with them, as well as the locations of food sources or potential threats. Corvids are highly adaptable and can thrive in diverse environments, from urban settings to remote wilderness areas. They have even been observed adapting their behavior to avoid danger or take advantage of new opportunities. Some corvid species, like the American crow, have been known to engage in cooperative behaviors, such as mobbing predators or working together to solve complex problems. Corvids have a long lifespan for birds, with some species living up to 20 years in the wild. The intelligence of corvids has led some researchers to compare their cognitive abilities to those of great apes and dolphins. These birds are often featured in mythology and folklore, representing wisdom, cunning, and even death. In some cultures, they are considered omens of good or bad fortune. Corvids are highly adaptable, and their populations are generally stable. However, some species face threats from habitat loss, pollution, and persecution by humans. Conservation efforts are important to ensure their continued survival.

So why do many think of them as gangster birds ?

Sadly, old habit of hating on crows and magpies is very much alive still, to the point that they are viewed as pests and killed on sight by hunters or poisoned by idiots. Hating on corvids because they are known to eat carrion and going through garbage is a sign how people are backwards and stupid.

So what if these birds eat meat and blood? Carnivores ‘r us!

Yeah, some idiots go chasing crows in city parks and whenever I see them I go out of my way to show them what fools they are. Here there are also a lot of old commie babushkas who seem to hate every living thing - but specially crows and magpies because of the racket that they make. That is why crows and magpies sometimes attack them, no kidding, I have seen it with my own eyes, and enjoyed it immensely! Crows and magpies are known for remembering bad people and sometimes they even take ‘revenge’ against them. No wonder tho, city folk in general are behaving like evil retards, wouldn’t you say? And what about modern hunters? Who hunt for joy of killing and getting wasted while hiding in the woods - and not for preservation of land!? Cannon fodder idiots!

This bad reputation that corvids have, as carrion birds, mostly comes from the descriptions of old battlefields. But it is also rooted in mythology in which we see how raven and crow are sometimes characterized as being good and sometimes as being bad. So let us dive into some mythological corvid lore.

Norse

:war offering and wisdom:

Perhaps the best known example are these two ravens. Hugin and Munin (pronounced “HOO-gin” and “MOO-nin”; Old Norse Huginn and Muninn). Two ravens in Norse mythology who are helping spirits of the god Odin. The connection between Odin and ravens is very old and very deep. Already in the sixth and seventh centuries AD – well before the beginning of the Viking Age in the late eighth century – visual depictions of Odin on helmets and jewelry frequently picture him accompanied by one or more ravens. Odin is called the “raven-god” (Hrafnaguð or Hrafnáss), the “raven-tempter” (Hrafnfreistuðr), or “the priest of the raven sacrifice” (Hrafnblóts Goði; this is surely a poetic way of describing fallen warriors as “sacrifices” to the ravens and other carrion birds, with Odin as a decider of who lives and who dies in battle). In the same vein, ravens are called “the greedy hawks of Odin” (átfrekir Óðins haukar), or else his “swan” (Yggs svanr), his “seagull” (Yggjar már), or – showing how far the bird equivalencies could be stretched – his “cuckoo” (Gauts gaukr).

Iron Age Odin

Why was there such a longstanding and intense connection between Odin and the raven, of all species? As those kennings suggest, the answer largely has to do with Odin’s roles as a god of war and death. Ravens, as carrion birds, were present when a battle took place, and were some of its prime beneficiaries. To slay someone in battle was, in a sense, to give the ravens a gift.

Ravens aren’t only birds of gore and carnage; they’re also exceptionally intellectual birds, and Odin is an exceptionally intellectual god. This aspect of the connection is indicated by the names of Hugin and Munin. Hugin (Old Norse Huginn) comes from the word hugr, “thought”. Munin (Old Norse Muninn) comes from the word munr, which is more difficult to translate, but can encompass the concepts of “thought”, “desire” and “emotion”. The two ravens’ names are often translated as “Thought” and “Memory” in popular works on Norse mythology, and “Thought” is quite accurate, but “Memory” is at best imprecise and rather arbitrary. The two names therefore can’t be neatly distinguished from one another; they overlap to the point of being virtually synonymous. This reflects the fact that, in the sources, Hugin and Munin don’t have distinct personalities. They’re a duplicate form of the same underlying idea. More specifically, their names refer to their being concrete visualized forms of the “thought” of Odin.

In the Norse worldview, the self is comprised of numerous different parts that are semi-autonomous and can detach from one another under certain circumstances. These detached parts are frequently imagined in an animal form that corresponds to their underlying character. In the case of Hugin and Munin, they’re Odin’s intellectual/spiritual capabilities journeying outward in the form of fittingly intelligent and curious birds that also resonate with Odin’s roles as a battle god and death god.

The sending forth of spiritual aspects of oneself to accomplish particular tasks – in the case of Hugin and Munin, the gathering of additional wisdom and knowledge to add to Odin’s already-prodigious store – was a common practice by historical Norse shamans and sorcerers. It should therefore be unsurprising to find Odin, the divine shaman and sorcerer, doing likewise.(…)

Greek

:the bringer of bad news:

( corona type bad news, eh? no wonder!)

Apollo, the son of the most powerful greek God Zeus, had an important, albeit tumultuous relationship with crows. The greek word for crow, corone, comes from the name of Apollo’s mistress, Coronis. According to the version of this story told by Appolodorus, although Coronis and Apollo had been lovers, she left him to marry a mortal, Ischys. The crow, then white, brought news of the marriage to Apollo who became so incensed he burned the bird’s feathers and then burned Coronis to death. In other versions Coronis is herself turned into the black crow and it’s possible the Greeks saw a mated pair of crows as a representation of the forbidden love between Coronis and Ischys. This may be one of the earliest stories of a woman marrying below her class for love.

One other story is when Apollo sent a raven to gather water for a feast but the raven was distracted by an unripened fig tree. Determined to obtain the figs, the raven waited until the tree ripened, ate his fill, and then captured a water snake to bring back to Apollo. The water snake, the raven explained, was the reason he was late and unable to collect the requested water, but Apollo saw through the lie. As punishment, Apollo declared the raven could never again drink from the stream until the figs ripened. Since the raven must now wait, his voice is hoarse from thirst.

Islam

:the snitch crow:

A popular Muslim legend depicts a time Muhammed was hiding from his enemies in a cave. A crow, then white, spotted him and cried “Ghar, Ghar!” (cave, cave!) to his seekers. They did not comprehend the crow’s cries, however, and Muhammad escaped. He turned the crow black for the betrayal and cursed him to only utter one phrase for the rest of time; “Ghar, Ghar!”

Hindu

:the trickster crow:

According to the great animal epic, the Panchatantra, the birds had come together to elect a king and choose his earthly appearance. They had elected the owl and were beginning to organize his lavish coronation, when the crow arrived. The crow laughed at their decision, protesting that the owl was too ugly, his features without tenderness, and his nature without pity. Furthermore, Garuda, the eagle mounted Vishnu was already their king and to take another was a sin that could result in severe punishment by the Gods. The others, scared by the crow’s warning, left in agreement. Being nocturnal, the owl had slept through all this but now awoke to find his coronation canceled due to the crow’s persuasive words. They have fought ever since.

Judaism

:the caring crow:

According to the Yalkut Shimoni, an aggadic compilation of the Hebrew bible, after Adam and Eve’s son Abel died, they did not know what to do with the body. Seeing their distress, a raven killed one of his companions to show the grieving couple how to dig a hole and bury the body. To thank the raven for his kindness, God feeds baby ravens until their feathers turn black after which their parents take over.

American Indian (Haida people)

:the creating raven:

Ravens have a significant role in the creations legends of many different Native American tribes. According to the Haida people of what’s now the Queen Charlotte Islands, Greater Raven was the creator that first called earth into being on the endless sea. He then made humans out of both rock and leaf. The people of rock were (as I can well imagine) more difficult to shape and were never finished. The people of leaf, on the other hand, were quickly completed and ready to roam the land. The raven instructed them that, like the leaf, they must eventually fall and rot back into the earth and thus death entered the world.

:Origin of the Sun, the Moon and the stars:

Greater Raven, as mentioned above, eventually gave dominion of the world to his sister’s son, Lesser Raven, who it was said was as robust as stone and would live forever. Unlike Greater Raven, Lesser Raven was both a trickster and had a voracious appetite. To satisfy his hunger, Lesser Raven filled the earth with food, but feared he would be unable to find it, as at that time the earth was still dark. Seeking a solution, Raven flew through a hole in the sky where he found another world much like our own. When he saw the daughter of the Chief of Heaven collecting water he transformed into a needle and floated into her vessel. When she drank the water and the needle, Lesser Raven impregnated her and was later reborn as her son. The infant charmed the Chief and his wife and was granted permission to play with the box containing the light of day. Suddenly, Raven took his original form and flew back to earth through the hole in the sky, taking the box with him. Later, he broke the box out of anger and filled the sky with the sun, moon and stars.

Through my research I found some nice people that have exceptional corvid laced videos. So enough about corvids from me!

/// 1 April 2024. SUPER-HEROIC-CLAIRVOYANT CROW UPDATE →

← ///

Australian magpie lady

There are many people who would have a hard time with managing this task.

I hear how crows are excellent pets

And check this story:

This crow couple has been together for more than 12 years. She broke her beak 8 years ago in a collision with a car. He has patiently fed her and loved her since. They have babies every year and she is an affectionate mother, and the entire flock protect her.

Ravens are beefed up crows. Check this super weird ritual of theirs. In the wild they are known as trolls. I have seen them pick on bigger animals and start fights or play with their food.

A Year With The Ravens at Crystal Cove

The crow that lived like no other

Ze Frank makes learning about animals a weird affair..

Btw, how many of you have seen the title as: The Covidian Connection? 😅

