🇸‌🇮‌🇷‌🇮‌🇺‌🇸‌ ⓘⓢⓟⓞⓓ ⓢⓣⓡⓤⓙⓔ

Uz spiritualnu snagu Ilirskih predaka koji su štovali zvijezdu SIRIUS, tragam za ISTINOM kamo god me ona odvela!

With the spiritual power of my Illyrian ancestors who revered the star SIRIUS, I search for the TRUTH wherever it may lead me!

Zašto se pretplatiti?

Pretplatite se na ovaj ekskluzivan sadržaj kako biste odmah u inbox dobili nove publikacije i kako biste mogli sudjelovati sa komentarima ili lajkovima. Ali i da biste dobili pristup na substack website.

For my English readers

I added texts in English language because I was asked to report on the situation in my country. I tell it how I see it, and am not afraid to say what I think. Although I was never schooled for writing, I love articulating my ideas and impressions. Bear with me, I am learning as I go.

Have fun!

SIᴚI∩S

Just to toot my own horn for a bit:

All posts:

https://siriusispodstruje.substack.com/archive