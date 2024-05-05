SIRIUS ispod struje
Mimovi mijenjaju Svijet .16
SIRIUS meme pickagge!
May 5
SIRIUS
9
Vinegar VS Chemtrails?
I am placing vinegar in my backyard right about NOW!
May 4
SIRIUS
48
April 2024
The Great W-H-I-T-E Replacement Underway/ Spring 2024. Update
Have we already passed the point of no return? Is it naive to think that traitors in power will go to jail and that the police and military will start…
Apr 28
SIRIUS
19
Introducing A.T.Fomenko's "New Chronology" - Debunking the Official History Narrative & Why Should You Care?
SIRIUS MEGA Metaintroduction - A short overview of Anatoly Fomenko's work - Fantastical Jesuit Fairy Tales - Problems with DNA science & carbon dating …
Apr 24
SIRIUS
14
Transhumanist immortality spiel - a cover for subduing and stealing human soul and consciousness? CoVID EXPLAINED?! -Kira Smith-
There was never a pandemic! No vaccines were ever administered! CORONA = CO-ordinate and RO-uting System for NA-nonetworks! CBDC/social credit SCHEME!
Apr 13
SIRIUS
19
The Corvidian Connection
Flying tricksters - magpies, ravens and crows - and their super powers!
Published on SIRIUS ispod struje
Apr 1
March 2024
China 2024 - START OF THE MURDER SEASON?!
How many times have you heard that Chinese REGULARLY go on MASS killing sprees? 0! Chinese communist government makes China A HELL ON EARTH!
Mar 28
SIRIUS
11
Why they hide the Vinča Civilization? Why and How to Divide&Rule Slavs!
Evidence of a rather exceptional civilization that completely destroys the official history timeline and threatens ruling elite's power base …
Mar 25
SIRIUS
20
Meet Dr.Jerry Marzinsky - first to discover the REAL root cause of Schizophrenia
Not only for Schizophrenia! And you will not like WHAT it is!
Mar 7
SIRIUS
13
Mimovi mijenjaju Svijet .15
forbidden meme bonanza
Mar 1
SIRIUS
12
February 2024
The Corvidian Connection
Flying tricksters - magpies, ravens and crows - and their super powers!
Feb 22
SIRIUS
13
Chinese Reality in 2024
The Chinese Economy really is THIS BAD!
Feb 9
SIRIUS
12
