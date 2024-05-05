SIRIUS ispod struje

Mimovi mijenjaju Svijet .16
SIRIUS meme pickagge!
  
SIRIUS
1
Vinegar VS Chemtrails?
I am placing vinegar in my backyard right about NOW!
  
SIRIUS
48

April 2024

The Great W-H-I-T-E Replacement Underway/ Spring 2024. Update
Have we already passed the point of no return? Is it naive to think that traitors in power will go to jail and that the police and military will start…
  
SIRIUS
12
Introducing A.T.Fomenko's "New Chronology" - Debunking the Official History Narrative & Why Should You Care?
SIRIUS MEGA Metaintroduction - A short overview of Anatoly Fomenko's work - Fantastical Jesuit Fairy Tales - Problems with DNA science & carbon dating …
  
SIRIUS
12
Transhumanist immortality spiel - a cover for subduing and stealing human soul and consciousness? CoVID EXPLAINED?! -Kira Smith-
There was never a pandemic! No vaccines were ever administered! CORONA = CO-ordinate and RO-uting System for NA-nonetworks! CBDC/social credit SCHEME!
  
SIRIUS
11
The Corvidian Connection
Flying tricksters - magpies, ravens and crows - and their super powers!
Published on SIRIUS ispod struje  

March 2024

China 2024 - START OF THE MURDER SEASON?!
How many times have you heard that Chinese REGULARLY go on MASS killing sprees? 0! Chinese communist government makes China A HELL ON EARTH!
  
SIRIUS
5
Why they hide the Vinča Civilization? Why and How to Divide&Rule Slavs!
Evidence of a rather exceptional civilization that completely destroys the official history timeline and threatens ruling elite's power base …
  
SIRIUS
14
Meet Dr.Jerry Marzinsky - first to discover the REAL root cause of Schizophrenia
Not only for Schizophrenia! And you will not like WHAT it is!
  
SIRIUS
15
Mimovi mijenjaju Svijet .15
forbidden meme bonanza
  
SIRIUS

February 2024

Chinese Reality in 2024
The Chinese Economy really is THIS BAD!
  
SIRIUS
2
