Dr. Jerry Marzinsky, a clinical psychologist, with over more than 35 years work experience with schizophrenics, addicts and criminals, has discovered rather mind blowing things!

Thanks to him we now have the f irst scientific confirmation of CONSCIOUS energy-sucking entities!

Jerry Marzinsky is a retired licensed psychotherapist with over 35 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of psychotic and criminally insane patients in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions in the nation. (Click here to read the full resume). He began his career at Central State Hospital, at the time the largest psychiatric hospital on the planet. In 2023 he became a Certified MACE practitioner.

Are you ready for this?

While working with schizophrenics, criminals and meth addicts he discovered these beings/entities - who suck/steal energy from their human victims! And not only that! These entities, apparently ‘ plasmic ’, ATTACH to all sorts of people and affect them to have negative pessimistic thoughts, causing apathy and even suicide!

Did you think that is it? Nah, check this: he EVEN TALKED TO THEM!!! And these mofos/demons/ archons have A HYERARCHY!

He even found that certain prayers repel these entities! And on his site he describes in detail how he got to discover it all.

Yeah, tell me again how Evil does not exist! And how the Devil is an invention to scare little unruly kids.

Demons/conscious evil entities exist and are among us!

Although I am not sure if they can be called archons. Maybe they are what we know as lesser/baby demons? Will they grow according to how much they feed?

In any case, I suspect that existence and rise in numbers of these entities is unavoidable. Because of humanity’s neglect of our spiritual side!

And so Spiritual science seems like the only answer available. Moreover, spiritual science explains how everything that we see and experience in physical reality is a reflection of what has already happened on the Spiritual plane!

Spirituality is the only answer to this war on human spirit and biology! Rudolf Steiner’s Antroposophy (spiritual science) to the rescue!

NOTE that as there are evil entities in existence, so also there are the good ones! Which means that we can work with them and have them help us!

Dr. Jerry Marzinsky interviews

Interviewed by Jay Weidner (not the best interviewer in my opinion). Part4 - the best episode; it has nurse Monet as guest as well and she agrees with what Jerry is saying. Nurse Monet has decades of experience and has come out with her information only recently. Some information from part one is repeated in later parts, presumably because of the fact that part 4 was done year or two later.



Bonus

