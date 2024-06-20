As I am finishing translating/re-writing my stack on Khazars, the sky above Zagreb is looking like in the worst dystopian movies that depict an eco-disaster underway, like what we saw with those trail derailments, where was it I forget - PA? and dioxines from burning vynil in the smoke.

I took a few pics at six in the morning, 20 June 2024:

15-20 minutes later:

Quite a sick looking day it is, still!! Windows are all closed and I’m not going out unless absolutely necessary!

COHENincidentaly, this happened precisely after two days of night time chemtrailing - the air stands still and the grayish cloud is slowly seeping to the ground. Sick light all day long. NO EMERGENCY measures are in place, people have been silently warned and many go about their business without wondering WTF is up with the sky and the quality of air!

Previous day at six in the morning:

They have then zapped us with something, that whole day the air moved in unnatural ways and it was cooking hot. The sky did not clear. And then the next day this fire happens!

///UPDATE 21 June 2024 18:00

Air continues to be still (pretty much) for more than 24hours now, temp is 35C, pressure really high, with lowered humidity - they are cooking us like damn frogs!

I am starting to wonder if they are utilising our mobile devices and wi-fi routers to electrify the air - because this type of "weather" is UNNATURAL! 100%

And get this, the apology came from the owners of the burning warehouse, and a statement in witch they blame us, the citizens, for collecting garbage in special bags that the government has IMPOSED on us. They say that people throw wrong things in these bags and they then catch fire!!! IMAGINE THAT EH? Black psychology paired with cognitive dissonance over mass media alongside intentional ECOcide and the goyim continue to just graze over all of it!?

Government even put out statements that there is no issues with air!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 48 hours later, and the air is still a pressure cooking poisonous cloud?!

///

This is all controlled and organized and it goes on for such a long time now that only a damn zombified fool or a sold out soul would not see it! I have posted about it in my notes. The owners of the warehouse that is burning are known mafia related to CIOS ecocide from some 20 years ago! I should know, my family was involved in the organized protesting of this atrocity because it was near our neighborhood. And after few months we were visited and threatened by four chain and bats swinging goons in a big black mercedes.

It is evident that a criminal slime bag like this mafioso Pripuz has a nice and reaching government protection! He is in this busines for 30 years and laughs at “the laws“!

There was an exactly similar warehouse fire in the town of Osijek recently as well!

→ link to local news portal jutarnji list article with pics

