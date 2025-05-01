→→→→→→→→→ Post too long for email → open and read it online !←←←←←←←←←

Communist infestation of all important (governing/educational/religious) institutions

The institutionalization of Marx’s ideas is still somewhat hidden. Due to the fact that these ideas have been, through numerous generations, firmly ingrained in the minds of academics - without many of them even realizing it → that is how brainwashed these idiotic monkeys are! And because they get well paid for it, there is very little chance that they could start understanding how destructive these Marxist ideas really are! Of course, many of these quackademics know exactly what it is that they are doing! And over the past decade we can see that they are now confident about the stage that they have set - so now they are shamelessly calling for the extermination of white people !! Which at first is done “silently”, via economic policies that make intelligent white people avoid having children OR by making them become sexual deviants and trans freaks!

Well, one could say that institutionalization of Marx’s demonic diarrhea in ex-communist nations is a normal occurrence - but isn’t it somewhat strange how this is a bigger issue in the rich “capitalist” west?!

US capitalists (jew billionaires) and Russian commies (jew oligarchs) are working ON THE SAME GOAL! They just pretend that they are opposed to each other - west vs east → a geopolitical circus! The fact is that they all get instructions from the Satan’s synagogue (yes, Vatican is also in the service of the Serpent)!

Alongside the inescapable shekel dependency of the academic elites, we have to thank the Jesuit-styled public schooling methods - through which this brainwashing is the most rewarded type of behavior among students! And since these brain dead high-status worshiping monkey-demics are responsible for everyone’s “education” there is no damn wonder at the catastrophic situation we all, but specially us whites, find ourselves in!

All in all, it is a hellish quacka-monkey-demic circle-jerk in which the students are brainwashed and programmed by their brainwashed professors - who are nothing but treasonous scum!

Are you paying for high education of your children or yourself? If you are non-jewish, you are PAYING for YOUR OWN EXTERMINATION!

In any case, it is quite safe to say that Marx’s ideas are at the root of the White REPLACEMENT which we are witnessing! And - yes, all developed nations are suffering from this devastating issue, regardless of the ethnicity or color of the citizenry! Are there any developed nations which are exempt from having jewish descendants posing as ruling “elites”? Seems like a big fat NO! Thanks to the power of the jewish usurious banking/money !

So, before we get into the Marx’s filthy dungeons, here is a quick showcase of how institutionalized Marxism works: →

Harvard University

Already in 1993, Cheryl I. Harris of Harvard University published “Whiteness As Property” - an early entry into the pantheon of pseudo-academic (EUGENIC) literature demonizing and pathologizing the existence of white people under the label of so-called “Whiteness”, under the leadership of jewish president Neil Rudenstine. It got way worse after that!!! What we see in the last decade is insanely criminal - yet it remains ALLOWED!

Here is how the Chabad whore Zion-Don D.J.Trump is inverting/twisting the truth to accomplish his handlers goals of installing harsher anti-semitic laws ( Noahide Laws for the entire Earth → their ultimate goal!) at Harvard:

Ongoing admissions policies at Harvard render jewish students the most over represented demographic, and non-jewish Caucasians the most underrepresented demographic. Jewish applicants are exponentially more likely to be accepted than White applicants with equal academic achievement!! Across all of Harvard right now, there exist more than 30 expressly jewish student associations, jewish affiliated groups, jewish community spaces, and jewish publications. Additionally, Harvard hosts no less than 16 expressly Black groups, 12 expressly Latino groups, 11 expressly Asian groups, 2 expressly American Indian groups, 1 expressly Middle Eastern group, and multiple “POC” (everyone but white people) groups.

No wonder that he picked this Chabad scumster as US anti-semitism ”tsar“:

Is this issue prevalent only at Harvard U? NO!!! Pretty much all American universities show who it is that they worship (6:20min runtime):

It is a global problem, not just in USA! The jews have been at it for a long time and they had plenty of success! They shekeled their way into all human institutions! How do they accomplish this task? I will let Harold Wallace Rosenthal explain it:

"Any newspaper which refused to acquiesce to controlled news was brought to its knees by withdrawing advertising. Failing in this, the jews stopped the supply of news printed ink. It's a very simple matter”. -quote from his 1976 interview after which he was murdered-

Sadly, their immense success is inevitable because they control all the main stream media houses and all the big industry.

Now let us get into it! Let’s try and cover the person of

Karl Marx

Who was Karl Marx and who and what drove him to do his “monumental” work! Of course, while trying to understand and cover Marx and his legacy it would be quite impossible to avoid the significance of Rothschild’s shekel system. Because both these stupefyingly gigantic evils have their roots in an ancient pot of corruption… and both have the same evil goals!

Marx’s family tree?

Karl Marx (real name→ Moses Mordecai Levy ) is a descendant of Barent-Cohen , as are the damned Rothschilds!

Barent Cohen was a wealthy merchant of Amsterdam. Levy Barent-Cohen (died in 1808), father of Nathan Mayer Rothschild, was his son.

Through the distinguished marriages which his children contracted, nearly all the leading jewish families in England are connected with him.

Levy had a brother, Solomon David Barent-Cohen (died in 1807). And rabbi Solomon was the great grandfather of Karl Marx.

From this family tree we can see why Marx was so influential in the 19th century. Lionel Nathan de Rothschild was his cousin! It is safe to say how anyone from this lineage has been positioned so as to do the greatest evils which mankind has seen and experienced thus far! And it is so obvious how this “positioning” is backed by the greatest evil powers in existence - powers that gave birth to a BANKING model which eventually enslaved mankind and enabled MODERN ISRAEL to have such geopolitical power! It is all accomplished through the spread of Rothschild’s-jewish banking system over the Earth!

Marx is also linked to the jew/“German” poet Heinrich Heine (1797-1856) → descendants of the #court-jews

“The family tree of Karl Marx is presented in my book "The jewish Journey : A Passage through European History" (2016), pp 180-182. He is also shown with Moses Mendelssohn and others in a chart on my web page "Some lines of descent from Saul Wahl". While the latter eminent scion of the Katzenellenbogen is our most prominent common ancestor, I also share with Karl Marx some DNA from notable Kohanic forebears.



The connection of Karl Marx with the Rothschild dynasty through their common Barent- Cohen ancestor of Amsterdam is well known. The ancestral Pressburg connection of Marx and Heinrich Heine is of additional historical interest as these two distant cousins were on friendly terms for some time. My earlier chart " Moses Mendelssohn and some Ashkenazi Court jews" presents an outline of links between some of the leading Court jews of the 17/18 centuries. The links of Leffman Behrens of Hannover extend to the Heine family, harking back to Chaim Bückeburg, the mooted progenitor of that family who originally took their name from the town of Bückeburg, not far from Hannover, and later married with the van Geldern of Düsseldorf.



Some van Geldern and Heine were Court jews in these lesser principalities but the latter also had some such connection with Hannover at one time. The poet's jewish name was Chaim before his baptism when he became Heinrich Heine of Düsseldorf.”

Karl Heinrich Marx, a grandson of two rabbis, was born in Trier, Kingdom of Prussia on 5 May 1818, an Ashkenazi jew, to Hirschel Mordechai and Henriette Pressburg. Marx’s jewish name is Chaim Hirschel Mordechai. Marx descended from Talmudic rabbis; his paternal ancestors had provided rabbis to Trier since 1723, a post last held by his grandfather. The Prussian government decreed that jewish civil servants and lawyers could only retain their jobs if they converted to Christianity. Marx’s father, Heinrich, reluctantly complied. His brother, Samuel, remained true to Judaism and became Trier’s chief rabbi.

During the Napoleonic War of the Sixth Coalition, [Marx’s father] Hirschel Mordechai became a Freemason in 1813, joining their Loge L’Ètoile anséatique (The Hanseatic Star) in Osnabrück.

After the war, he feigned conversion to Lutheranism as a means to better infiltrate Prussian society. He pretended to be an “assimilated” bourgeois Enlightenment liberal, interested in “free thought” and was wealthy, owning some Moselle vineyards.

One of Marx’s grandparents was Nanette Salomon Barent-Cohen, who belonged to a wealthy Amsterdam family. Her cousin had married Nathan Mayer Rothschild and bore Lionel Nathan Rothschild, “Baron” and member of Parliament for the City of London.

The historian Richard Laufner proved in 1975 that Karl Marx was not born into a Christian family, as they had secretly kept their jewish faith. This is why he was given a Mosaic name soon after his birth. Moses Mordecai Levi was baptized in 1824, at six years of age, and given the Christian name Karl Heinrich.

Young Marx went to a Jesuit school, which had been restructured as a secular high school. At the same time, he went to a Talmudic school, where he learned that the jews must rule the world. Bernard Lazar (Lazana), (1865-1903), a well-known functionary and publicist within Judaism, confirmed that Marx had been affected by Talmudism.

Marx married Jenny von Westphalen in 1843. She came from a wealthy Prussian family. Her brother was Ferdinand von Westphalen, who was Prussian Minister of the Interior from 1850-58. Ferdinand, Marx’s brother-in-law, was regarded as “reactionary”, who ran a vast spy network which kept tabs on dissidents.

And so Marx moved to London in 1849. While he was authoring “Das Kapital” in the British Museum reading room, his famous cousin Lionel de Rothschild, conveniently, was MP for the City of London (1847-68 & 1869-74).

How Moses Mordecai Levy lived?

In filth!

And he even allowed HIS OWN children to starve to death!!!

When Marx and his wife and children were living in London, a visitor wrote a description of their lifestyle in their three-room flat. Not only did the Marx children have to endure the hunger of poverty, they were raised in filth, or what his friend described as “a pig-sty”. There was not one good piece of furniture in the flat. There was a chair with a leg missing, a sofa "tattered and torn". The table where Marx sat on his backside to read and write was covered with pages of his writings, with newspapers and books, his glasses, his inkstand and pen, and his pipe, as well as dirty and chipped tea cups, dirty spoons, and whatever else someone dropped there, such as some children’s playthings and his wife’s sewing. Everything in his flat, according to his friend, was dirty and covered with dust. The flat was also in one of the worst sections of London, where the rent was low. Together they had seven children. Four of those children died young from STARVATION. Only three survived to achieve adulthood.

Did Karl Marx consciously sacrifice his family to the evil entities which were obviously possessing him? Looks like a YES! These evil entities came out of the Babylon and the Talmud with which his grandfathers, the rabbis, had infected him! In fact

Karl Marx was brought up by his family to hate Jesus Christ with all his heart!

It is the essential teaching of the jewish Talmud! Judaism/Talmudism = Satanism! Yep!

So there is not much wonder that in his 1841 poem “The Player” (also translated as “The Fiddler”), Marx writes things like:

(…)Look now, my blood-dark sword shall stab/Unerringly within thy soul./God neither knows nor honors art./The hellish vapors rise and fill the brain/Till I go mad and my heart is utterly changed.(…)

He continues:

(…)See this sword—the Prince of Darkness sold it to me,” and, “Ever more boldly I play the dance of death.(…)

Here he plainly admits that he is in service of the evil:

(…)That art God neither wants nor wists,

It leaps to the brain from Hell’s black mists.

"Till heart’s bewitched, till senses reel:

With Satan I have struck my deal.(…)

In the analysis of the above poem, biographer Robert Payne, in his 1968 book “Marx,” states, “Marx is here celebrating a satanic mystery, for the player is clearly Lucifer or Mephistopheles [a Faustian devil], and what he is playing with such frenzy is the music which accompanies the end of the world”.

In the book “The Making of Modern Economics”, Mark Skousen writes that a pact with the devil is a central theme in “Oulanem” and that the play “reveals a number of violent and eccentric characters”. Skousen notes that “Marx’s fixation with self-destructive behavior was prevalent through most of his life”.



Just like his character Oulanem, Marx shows in his writings a desire to not only destroy himself, but to destroy the entire humankind along with him.

Marx even joined the Satanist Church that was run by Joana Southcott, who was said to be in contact with the demon Shiloh. His early writings mentioned the name “Oulanem”, which was actually a ritualistic name for Satan, but also an anagram to Emmanuel.

Immanuel or Emmanuel (Hebrew: עִמָּנוּאֵל, romanized: ʿĪmmānūʾēl, "God [is] with us"; Koine Greek: Ἐμμανουήλ Emmanūēl) is a Hebrew name that appears in the Book of Isaiah (7:14) as a sign that God will protect the House of David.

Here we can see and learn how the jews invert reality to project evil onto humanity - which then empowers the evil entities which jews call their gods!

A major question in this story is “ who was behind Karl Friedrich Marx ” - who backed him and his efforts?

The book “Der preußische Regierungsagent Karl Marx” by Wolfgang Waldner, suggests that initially Marx worked as a police spy for the Prussian regime.

→ Arthur Koestler’s trajectory is quite similar, for anyone interested, it is covered in the Khazar Hypothesis, truth or fiction?

It must also be remembered that Marx was employed by Lord Palmerston (Palmerston’s view of the world → “The Human Zoo”) and wrote his manifesto during his employment. Lord Palmerston was the chief instigator of the Crimean war, the Taipei Rebellion, the American civil war and the various difficulties in India/Burma totaling an estimated 35 million dead. His huge influence can be traced to Freemasons via his relationship to Giuseppe Mazzini! //Note: Freemasonry has a huge role in all of this - more on the secret societies below!//

Lord Palmerston (born October 20, 1784, Broadlands, Hampshire, England—died October 18, 1865, Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire) was an English Whig-Liberal statesman whose long career, including many years as British foreign secretary (1830–34, 1835–41, and 1846–51) and prime minister (1855–58 and 1859–65)

The idea of Marx as a Rothschild shill was raised as a concern by his contemporary rival in the First International, Mikhail Bakunin in 1869, who was not even aware of the fact that Marx and Rothschild were cousins! Bakunin wrote presciently:

“This world is now, at least for the most part, at the disposal of Marx on the one hand, and of Rothschild on the other. This may seem strange. What can there be in common between socialism and a leading bank? The point is that authoritarian socialism, Marxist communism, demands a strong centralisation of the state. And where there is centralization of the state, there must necessarily be a central bank, and where such a bank exists, the parasitic jewish nation, speculating with the Labour of the people, will be found.” Mikhail Bakunin, “ Profession de foi d’un démocrate socialiste russe précédé d’une étude sur les juifs allemands ”, (1869)

Nathan Rothschild had given Marx two checks for several thousand pounds to finance the cause of Socialism. The checks were put on display in the British Museum, after Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, a trustee, had willed his museum and library to them.

Well, even Fyodor Dostoyevsky tried to warn us! But they successfully censored this work of his!

Neo-messianic rabbi Baruch Levy Epstein’s revealing letter to Karl Marx:

"The jewish people as a whole is its own Messiah. Its kingdom over the universe is obtained through the uniting of other human races, through the suppression of frontiers and monarchies, which are bulwarks for particularism and hinder the erection of a world republic where citizenship is everywhere recognized to the jew. In this new organization of mankind the sons of Israel, who at present are scattered over the entire earths surface, will all be the same race and of the same traditional culture, without, however, forming another nationality, and be without contradiction the leading element in all parts, particularly if it is successful in laying upon the masses of workers a permanent leadership by some jews. The governments of peoples all pass with the formation of the universal republic effortlessly into the hands of the Israelites in favor of the victory of the proletariat. Then the personal property of the rulers will be able to be suppressed by the rulers of the jewish race who will everywhere govern over the property of the peoples. Then the promise of the Talmud will be fulfilled, that when the time of the Messiah has come, the jews will have the goods of all peoples of the world in their possession.”

Let us now take a quick jump back in time to try and see

where does this tendency to do such horrible evil deeds stem from? From the days of Babylon?

Medieval water well poisonings?

In late medieval Europe, suspicions arose that minority groups wished to destroy the Christian majority by poisoning water sources. These suspicions caused the persecution of different minorities by rulers, nobles and officials in various parts of the continent during the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. The best-known case of this kind of persecution was attacks perpetrated against jewish communities in the German Empire between 1348 and 1350. At this time, the Black Death devastated the continent, and jews were accused of intentionally spreading the disease by poisoning wells. A series of terrifying massacres ensued, destroying many of the major jewish communities in Europe. This was not, however, the only case in which such charges led to persecution. In 1321, lepers in south-western France were accused of attempting to spread their particular illness by poisoning water sources. These accusations evolved to include the idea that the plot was initiated by Muslim rulers and aided by the jews of France. (note: slave trade, Radhanite jews, Slavs and Europeans lived in fear of being castrated and shipped off to Islamic lands) Khazars as scapegoats for modern jews? Well-poisoning accusations could not have caused such major political and social shifts unless contemporaries genuinely believed the charges were plausible, convincing and threatening. - quote taken from the abstract of the study: “ Well-Poisoning Accusations in Medieval Europe: 1250-1500 ” by Tzafrir Barzilay from Columbia University (←download link!)

Is it because of the jewish tendency to do slave trade?

Radhanite jews

The Radhanites were well known in the early medieval period under a variety of names. Most of what we know today about them comes from Islamic sources. Of course, it is no secret that early Islamic Caliphates of the period boasted some of the finest and, perhaps, the only travelers and geographers who left striking accounts of the world during that period. In their sources, the Radhanites were known as الرذنية‎ - ar-Raðaniyya, or in Hebrew as רדהנים - Radhanim. The exact origins of this name are not precisely known, but most scholars and etymologists agree that the word is of Persian origin, a name given by the Islamic travelers to these jewish traders. It comes from the words rah (way, path) and dān (one who knows), meaning “those who know the paths,” something rather sensible as a name for the traders. Another plausible theory that connects to this term, is the Radhanite place of origin. Several key sources place their point of emergence in the Rhone Valley in France. In Latin, this river is known as Rhodanus, or Rhodanos, in Greek. Thus, the Radhanites would likely be named by the area from which they came, the valley of the Rhone, as they were also known as “French jews”. source

No, the slave trade is how they take revenge against Christianity! And they earned a lot of gold with kidnaping, castrating and delivering Christian Slavs and white European slaves to Arabic lands!!

Maybe it is the unimaginable jewish greed for gold?

We can easily imagine that the source of uncontrollable greed for gold/money, which infests modern world to such an extent, comes from such practices. Practices that obviously gave birth to Rothschild’s banking and the destructive atrocity of modern banking with destructive fiat currency! Thus we can safely say how ALL billionaires on this world are very ill with this nasty jew-disease!

An example from the medieval times→

THE MEDIEVAL jewish COUNTERPART TO THE GILD MERCHANT

The greed for money/gold explains why there is so much corruption in human governments - the circus show called geo-politics.

But this greed is not the root of it, rather it is how the jews prefer to live! As parasites upon other human beings! So they tend to accumulate wealth over the backs of others and then they smartly and deviously use it for further manipulations.

Now to the start of 21st c., to show a really good example of how Rothschild’s jewish banking system allows jews to manipulate and controll the politicks of humanity → the case of

Winston Leonard Spencer-Churchill

Mind you, this prostitution for money does not start with him! We can trace this shekelization to the head of his influential family - to John Churchill, the 1st Duke of Marlborough.

(Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill was born on 30th November 1874 and died 24th January 1965) Winston Churchill was a homosexual Freemason of questionable heritage who was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955. Born into the compromised family of the Dukes of Marlborough, John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough received from the jew Solomon de Medina a yearly payment of £6,000 (1702-14). The receipt of ‘jewish’ money must be something of a tradition as the jew Henry Strakosch advanced Churchill £150,000 to solve his financial difficulties and was one of the beneficiaries of Strakosch’s will when he died in 1943. Charles Henry Churchill, a descendant of General Charles Churchill (1656–1714) a brother of John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough corresponded with Moses Montefiore, the President of the Board of Deputies of British jews in 1841–42 on the first recorded plan proposed for political Zionism. Churchill himself was the son of Randolph Henry Spencer-Churchill (13th February 1849 – 24th January 1895) who was treated for syphilis only a month after his son’s birth a condition he would later die of. After leaving Harrow School in 1893 Churchill applied to attend the Royal Military College, Sandhurst and failed three times before eventually passing the entrance exam. He trained for the cavalry rather than the infantry because the required grade was lower. In February 1896 A. C. Bruce- Pryce, accused Churchill of homosexuality committing “acts of gross immorality of the Oscar Wilde type” at Sandhurst; an act necessary to bring him into line just in time for the first Zionist Congress in 1897. While Churchill sued for libel his solicitors advised him to settle out-of-court due to the recent imprisonment of known homosexual Oscar Wilde. Nevertheless, even with a somewhat official apology it was clear that Churchill’s sexual deviance was a tool by which his jewish handlers governed his policy making. This is evidenced by Churchill’s demand for known homosexual Edward Marsh as his private secretary, an illegality that compromised Churchill and Marsh and his appointment of the suspected homosexual paedophile Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery. His later connection to homosexual Bolshevik agent Guy Burgess and Lord Boothby, lover of jewish homosexual gangster Ronnie Kray, only exacerbates Churchill’s homosexual persuasions. Of course these associations can only link to one assumption that our government was highly compromised before, during and after WWII by jewish infiltration. Churchill’s political action can only stand as testimony to this. In 1902 Churchill was initiated into Freemasonry at Studholme Lodge, London (#1591) and raised to the Third Degree on 25th March. His close personal relationship with the Kabbalistic Fabian Marxist author H. G Wells began this very same year when they met at the House of Commons. Ivan Maisky, the Soviet ambassador to London between 1932 and 1943 quoted Churchill as stating “Better Communism than Nazism!”. Fabian Marxist and wife of Sidney Webb, famous author Beatrice (Beatrix) Potter noted that while not typical of the British ruling elite “Churchill is not a true Englishman, you know. He has Negro blood”. Kalergi’s relationship with Wells extends back to 1925 when they met in London. Churchill, Wells and Kalergi shared a fascination with dreams of the future (bastardisation of Europe). Churchill then proceeded to criticise the principles of Protectionism and military expenditure during Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin’s multiple visits to the British capital (1902-1911). An advocate of the mixed race Kalergi’s work he opposed the curb on immigration and crossed the floor to the Liberal Party in 1904. His entanglement with jewish anarchist activity in the early 20th century is suggestive particularly in light of his advocacy of the jew Reilly’s (Shlomo Markovich Rosenblum) recruitment into the fledgling British Secret Service in 1909. In this light the catastrophe that was the Gallipoli campaign in which 46,000 men of European origin aimlessly lost their lives can only be seen under the influence of a jewish guiding hand. Churchill would also construct a dialectic between the jewish ideologies of Zionism and Bolshevism (Communism) indicating conflict were none exists (Zio-Marxism) in a 1920 article entitled ‘A Struggle for the Soul of the jewish People’. A bronze bust of Churchill was given pride of place in Jerusalem in 2012 marking the 95th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration of 1917. “The jewish people know well enough that I am their friend.” - Winston Churchill When, in November 1958, the Foreign Office minister Ian Harvey was caught sodomising a man in St James’s Park, Churchill commented: “On the coldest night of the year? It makes you proud to be British.”

Yet, in our times, based on some of Churchill’s statements, people still say how this alcoholic warmongering traitor was in fact anti-jewish!

Winston Churchill in a piece in the Illustrated Sunday Herald in 1920, broadly stereotyped jews as either “international” communists, loyal nationalists or Zionists. He called it the “struggle for the soul of the jewish people” and claimed the jewish role in the Russian Revolution “probably outweighs [the role] of all others. With the notable exception of Lenin, the majority of the leading figures are jews.”

But that was just his play at getting into anti-communist circles! You know, the spiel that double-agents have to play to enter the opposite camp to be able to destroy it from within, with subversion and snitching! And we can conclude that many supposed anti-semites/anti-communists could have done the same! Do you remember how the British royals were at first rooting for Adolf Hitler? There is a VERY telling fact in itself! At least for people who have their cognitive abilities developed and rooted in insightful learning and are not afraid to have conclusions that go contra to the pressure of their peers.

Which is why I stress and repeat (x100) the importance of “Know The Tree By The Fruit It Bears”!!!

This policy of looking at things is a MUST when we are trying to properly judge historic and present-day events and the people that are involved in them!

A quote from Dr. William Pierce:

“The Second World War was the great watershed in the collapse of the West. Had any major Western nation — in particular, Britain, France, or America — had the integrity to resist the jews and avoid being drawn into their worldwide conspiracy against Germany, there would have been no world war, but only a war between National Socialist Germany and the Marxist Soviet Union. Germany would have won, Marxism would have been eradicated, and it would have been the beginning of the end for the jews everywhere. Instead, Western men were persuaded by their bought politicians, their Judeo-Christian priests, and the jewish manipulators of public opinion in their midst to take up arms against their German brothers in an unholy crusade to eradicate National Socialism, so that the jews and the Marxist cancer they had unleashed on the world could survive.”

As you might have concluded yourself → it all stems from the true RELIGION of the jews! All jewish-invented concepts and ideologies are rooted in the worship of EVIL!

Since ancient Rome, the ROMAN Catholic Church twisted any good theology that came from Christ’s teachings and became the jewish controlled judeo-“Christian” abomination. And through all the purges it has managed to inflict on humanity it has been growing and gaining power → the Vatican. Together with its communist “opposition” it is raping, killing and sacrificing the entire Earth and all it’s inhabitants! This is the greatest damned evil in the Cosmos - no doubt about that!

Btw, if you are interested, A.T.Fomenko and Charles Lee Mange have some good ideas about who these evil jews really are!

But the jews themselves let the truth slip into the public arena, when they are boasting about their successes:

These poor poor jews eh? Always having to do some economic protection of their parasitic community and establishment of a virtual trading monopoly! Wretched be the psychopathic jewish “minority” - always having to deal with unexplained and unreasonable hate for them, eh? Maybe that is why all

the expulsions of the (devil’s chosen) jews!

The true history behind the expulsions of jews is NOT just due to popular medieval belief that jews had a tendency to do slave trade, poison water wells/rivers and practice human sacrifice with abducted Christian children?

Popular, hence wrong eh? This belief comes from the ACTUAL REALITY! Forget what the shekelized monkey-academia would like us to believe! That it was just a case of dumb illiterates persecuting poor misunderstood minorities! Good evidence that such medieval beliefs were rooted in reality are the practices of modern jewry, namely the sects Chabad-Lubavitch and Lev Tahor! Would these sects practice human sacrifice in the 21st c. if there was no truth to the claims that jews did it in 11th century already? Of course, Christ Jesus already offered us a view into their practices from much earlier! Prostitution in the temple, demon worship, human sacrifice and greed for the riches!

And so, does it not become obvious why the jews have targeted Russia, Spain and Europe in particular? These are the places where Christians attempted to eradicate the problem of the evil jews!! Is it a surprise that these jews are an evil and quite a vengeful lot then?!

Yeah, also never mind what the jews are doing to the world with banking and the big industry which they own, eh!? Or the eugenicist programs which they install through corrupting our governments! Or trying to legalize human trafficking and pedophilia!

Bolshevik revolution → the revenge of the rabbis was accomplished through networks of numerous secret societies!

True goals of Marxism/Bolshevism/Communism:

(…)All revolutionary currents of jewish origin have attacked Christianity in its different aspects with particular one-mindedness. Communism, spawned from this same revolutionary stream of thought, seeks to banish Christianity for the purpose of causing it to vanish from the face of the earth, without even the slightest trace remaining. The destructive fury of this satanic striving, which brings before the eyes of the world the most terrible pictures of terror and destruction which are possible to imagine, can only be based on the essence of nihilism and the most evil, hate-filled rejection of everything hitherto existing.(…) (…)The purpose of communism is, as we have indeed seen in Russia and in the other lands where it has been introduced, none other than to enslave the people in the economic, political, social, human and super-human sense, in order to make possible a minority rule through violence.(…) quotes from “ The Secret Driving Force of Communism ” by Maurice Pinay

The jews used Freemasonry as their main tool for setting up the Bolshevik revolution in Russia! They also did it in the “Kingdom of Serbs Croats and Slovenes”, which was formed in 1918 after the Austro-Hungarian empire fell apart - with the Jan6 Dictatorship on January 6, 1929 - which caused the birth of Yugoslavia in 1931.

Yes, not just in Russia, they did it everywhere else too! And not just through their B’nai B’rith lodges, these jews have control over ALL Freemasonic lodges since late 17th century, when the first ones were formed in England! Freemasonry of ancient times has NOTHING in common with the Freemasonry of the 17th century. It’s noble manifesto served as a lure for well meaning and intelligent people! Who then get corrupted beyond saving!

ORIGINS OF FREEMASONRY -a screenshot from “ The Proceedings of the United States Anti-Masonic Convention ” that was held in Philadelphia, on September 11th in 1830.

But not all are cowards! So already in 1730 we had the first whistleblower, ex-freemason - Samuel Prichard - who tried to warn the public about the evil nature of Freemasonry. He was largely ignored! And by 1738, Freemasonry had become such a problem to Christian society that Pope Clement XII issued the papal bull “In Eminenti”, condemning Freemasonry and prohibiting Catholics from joining. The RCC had to react because of the complaints of their flock, who were (still are) oblivious to the true face of their church!

Here we can learn a bit from W.G.Tarpley’s research for his “ Against Oligarchy ”, even though he somehow failed to name the most responsible, the jews!

This is the Europe that you associate with Metternich, Prince Metternich, the guy who was ruling here in Vienna at that time, the chief minister of the Hapsburg Court. This is the Europe of the Holy Alliance. It is a condominium in which the British are obliged to co-exist with Metternich and the kinds of Central European oligarchs that he represents. Metternich is a very, very ugly figure, needless to say. The British are forced to deal with him almost as an equal. However, what you see – and this I think is a characteristic of the period – [is that] after about 1820 the British begin to drop out of the Congress of Vienna system. They stop going to the congresses; they stop signing the declarations; rather, what they do is to assume a position of splendid isolation and at the same time foment revolutions against all of their alleged allies on the continent of Europe. And in particular, the names of Mazzini, Karl Marx, Bakunin, the First International Workingmen’s Association, plus all of the French socialists – Louis Blanc, Fourier, and all these other people – [all these constitute] a society of British agents for the destabilization of Metternich and company on the continent of Europe. The British started a revolution here, in Serbia – they created that revolution in 1817. The British have been allied with Serbia for about two hundred years, and the Serbs have endured a monumental bloodletting as a result, as have the victims of the Serbs. The British created modern Greece in 1821; and the word went out from London that the British oligarchs would support everybody’s revolutions, except of course their own. And they fomented these things, and this is what gave birth to the revolutions of 1848.

It could very well be that Tarpley was trying to divert attention from the jews! All the recent talk about the Venetian Black Nobility (which does exist, but is not as powerful as it is claimed - and what there is of it is now totally subservient to the Satan’s synagogue - the Vatican’s behavior as evidence) stems from research done by him and few others - who somehow always keep quiet about the jews and their leading role in all of this! And these researchers are supposedly a proficient and capable bunch?! Riiiight! Either they are jews themselves or they are gatekeeping/shilling for them - or they are incompetent!

Because Leslie Gilbert Pine, a British author, lecturer, and researcher in the areas of genealogy, nobility, history, heraldry and animal welfare and the renowned editor of Burke’s Peerage (a British genealogical publisher, considered an authority on the order of precedence of noble families and information on the lesser nobility of the United Kingdom), reported in his “Tales Of The British Aristocracy” (published in 1907) how British aristocracy was already infiltrated by the jewry in the 1700s! Here are a few screenshots, from pages 218 and 219:

You now see that when anyone mentions the British imperialism and oligarchy, they are actually talking about the jews!!! So if they fail to say it, you can guess what is their true allegiance or question their ability to do legit research!

Then there was the sect of the Illuminati

In the year 1776, Adam Weishaupt began the Illuminati sect. He was a Jesuit who had left the Catholic Church. In reality, he was a jew and a descendant of Spanish Marronites (jews who pretended to be Catholics, converts). Weishaupt was supported in his endeavors by Mayer Amschel Bauer who later changed his name to Red-Shield (Rothschild). In 1775, when summoned by Rothschild, Weishaupt began to organize the Illuminati. The first chapter of the order started in his home town of Ingolstadt, Bavaria.



Just nine years later, in 1784, the Illuminati sect was banned in Bavaria. The House of Rothschild, however, continued to grow in wealth and power. The Illuminati eventually resurfaced under various disguises. One such was The Sons of the Covenant (B'nai B'rith) established in New York in 1843. Soviet archives (opened in the 1990s) have revealed that the B'nai B'rith was supreme over all Masonic lodges in Russia and was behind the Bolshevik Revolutions in 1905 (which failed) and in 1917 (which succeeded). The Soviet commissars, predominantly jews, were responsible for the torture and deaths of millions of White ethnic Russians and Ukrainians during the first few decades of the Soviet regime. In the archives of the State Department there is a document (No.861.00/5339) which reveals how Jacob Schiff, who was a very influential person within the Masonic organization B'nai B'rith, and his companions Felix Warburg, Otto Kahn, Mortimer Schiff, Isaac Seligman and others had made plans as early as 1916 to overthrow the Russian Tsar. In April 1917 Jacob Schiff himself officially confirmed that it was through his financial aid to the revolutionaries that the Tsar had been forced to abdicate, whereupon a Masonic government came into power (Gary Allen, "None Dare Call it Conspiracy", 1971). At the same time, Alexander Kerensky received one million dollars from Jacob Schiff. (Encyclopedia of jewish Knowledge, article “Schiff”, New York, 1938.)

In the spring of 1917, Jacob Schiff began to finance Leon Trotsky to implement "the second phase of the revolution", according to Dr Antony C. Sutton. Colonel Edward M. House, a powerful Illuminatus in America, saw to it that president Woodrow Wilson quickly had an American passport issued for Trotsky, so that he could go back to Russia and continue the "revolution". In New York, on the 27th of March 1917, the 37-year-old Trotsky, with his family and 275 international terrorists and adventurers embarked on the ship Kristianiajjord bound for Europe to complete the "revolution" in Russia. Various criminals, jewish-American communists and brokers from Wall Street also accompanied them. (Jüri Lina, Under the Sign of the Scorpion , 2002, p. 148)

A nice synchronicity → as I am writing this stack to publish it on May 1st, the Communist holiday, Scipio Eruditus published:

Bolshevik International Brigade in Spain

From communist leaders like Lenin, Trotsky, Bela Kun in Hungary, Ana Pauker in Romania, and Kurt Eisner or Ruth Fischer in Germany, to the jewish sections and newspapers within many parties, it is obvious that jews played a LEADING role in the inception of Communism. So it is hardly surprising that the jews were leaders and participants in the murdering International Brigades.

In 1936 a Parisian Communist, Albert Nahumi, first suggested to the leadership of the International Brigades the idea of a separate jewish unit. Though the idea was not at first accepted, and Nahumi was killed in action, the idea did not die. In 1937, progressive jewish circles in Paris made a major push for the unit, and on December 12, 1937 an order of the day was issued forming the Naftali Botwin Company, as part of the Polish Dombrowski Battalion. The Company was named for a young Communist who was executed in Poland in 1925 after killing a police informer.

After WW2 they forced Communism on all Balkan nations! Here are the numbers of Catholic priests that have been murdered/purged in Croatia during and post WW2:

According to the "Martyrology" compiled by the Catholic priest Don Anto Baković, the Partisans killed 240 Catholic priests who were Croats before the end of World War II, and after the end of World War II, the communist authorities killed another 263.

red RUSSIAN MARXISM AT WORK

Chabad Lubavitch - hasidic jewish sect that infiltrated every government on Earth

And there is no doubt that these same damn bastards orchestrated the Yugoslavian - Croatia vs Serbia - “war for independence” in the 1990s! That was the reason why at the start of 20th c. Croatian and Serbian Freemasons acted as they were in opposition to each other, to set the stage for future conflict through divide&rule tactics. In Croatia, the jews were allowed to thrive, while in Serbia they made it look like the jews were removed from the society!

Chabad-Lubavitch’s rabbi Schneerson was at the helm of the most powerful jewish sect at the end of 20th century! Here is what he said about Slavs and Slavic lands:

We will deprive the population of Slavs of their national elite, which is the one that determines the development of events and the progress of the country, and, ultimately, the whole course of history. To do this, we will lower their level of education – in the next 5 years, we will close half of their universities, and it is us who will get educated at the other half.



We will allow the Armenians there, Chechens, Gypsies and others. We will work to ensure that the governments of the Slavic countries would contain as little as possible of the indigenous peoples who will be replaced by our jewish elite.

Let’s continue with the bolsheviks →

Marx - Engels - Lenin - Trotsky

were all jews!

Even Engels, yep! At least according to Maurice Pinay:

Friedrich Engels, creator of the "First International," and close collaborator of Marx, was a jew born in Bremen, Germany. His father was a jewish cotton merchant of the city. Engels died in the year 1894.

Even the evil KGB midget who is currently in ”charge” of the Russian government once admitted that 80% of leading bolsheviks were all of jewish descent!

Vladimir Putin is a mere jewish puppet - his mother 100% a jewess - it is harder to trace his paternal side - but why such secrecy eh? Well:

Alexander Dugin?

"Dugin 🇷🇺🏳️‍⚧️ says Russia are fighting in Ukraine to empower non-European races (Chinese, Africans, Latin Americans, etc.). In other words, Dugin sees this war as a type of global affirmative action against Whites."

As I said, see what the Russian government is doing and how it behaves - “Know the Tree by the Fruit falling from it”!

All their actions, especially since the start of the plandemic, confirm how they are obediently doing what the rabbis instruct them to do!

Lenin (a Freemason)

→ a child of converts

The grandfather of Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov — he began to take the pseudonym Lenin when he was around 30 — was born Sril Moiseyevich (Israel Moses) Blank in Odessa in the early 1800s. Like so many ambitious young men in the Tsarist empire, while studying medicine in his early twenties he converted to Russian Orthodoxy and changed his first name and patronymic to Alexander Dimitreyevich. He travelled widely in Europe after qualifying as a doctor and he married the daughter of a wealthy German merchant, Anna Groschopf. She was a Protestant and their children were brought up as Christians. The evidence suggests that Lenin’s mother, Maria Alexandrovna, knew about her background but never mentioned it, even to her husband or children. The jewish Chronicle

Of course rabbis KNEW he was a jew! Having so much free time on their bloody hands, rabbis manage to keep records of everything that is going on everywhere - which they then can quickly use against their foes through their numerous secret networks! No doubt, Lenin was in his powerful position with plenty of backing! And it looked very good on paper as well, a Christian as the most powerful communist! So then people like Churchill could claim it to fortify the communist cause!

Trotsky (Bronhstein):

Catherine Merridale’s recent “Lenin on the Train” doesn’t delve into the preponderance of jews. A recent article in The New Yorker about “Lenin and the Russian Spark,” chronicling 100 years since the journey, entirely discounts the jewish aspect of the revolutionaries. Dubnov, born in 1860 in what is now Belarus, was an enthusiastic jewish activist. A professor of jewish history in St. Petersburg (then called Petrograd), he supported jewish self-defense units and literature and thought the revolution would bring equality. However, he left in dismay in 1922, eventually settling Riga, Latvia. He was murdered by the Nazis in 1941. Before his death he reflected on jews like Trotsky who joined the Revolution. Jerusalem Post

And what about ALL the hidden crypto-jews, the converts - jews that convert to Christianity are nefarious cheats who do it to be able to subvert and destroy Christianity - the sainted Ignatius Loyola and his Jesuits are the best example of this - hence the disastrous public schooling methods! As a matter of fact, these convert cheaters have great pride while doing it!

Stalin? Not a kike eh?

Stalin's father - A journalist in the Los Angeles B’nai B’rith Messenger, March 3, 1950, column 2, page 5 wrote: “Former Soviet general says Joseph Stalin is of jewish origin.” Many white Russians who fled the Bolsheviks say Stalin was a jew. One of them, a captain in the tsarist army, claimed that he knew Stalin as a child and that Stalin’s father (Dzhugashvili) was a “jewish shoemaker”.

STALIN THE CRYPTO-jEW - article by FitzInfo

ANTI-COMMUNISM is ANTI-SEMITISM!

The jews invented the ideological concepts of Socialism/Bolshevism/Communism so that they can try to exterminate any opposition in this world! And since they are a bunch of evil demon worshippers, Christ Jesus is their biggest target!

Russian Bolshevik revolution

The Provisional Government that ruled Russia after Nicholas II’s abdication in March was in a weak position. Unable to bring about serious change and facing growing protests, it was losing control even in the capital. And in November of 1917, the radical Bolshevik party captured Petrograd (now St. Petersburg), thus starting the 70-year period of Communist rule in Russia. The revolutionaries’ capture of train stations, post offices and telegraphs took place in the night. It reminds me of the saying which old people used while I was growing up - “Beware of what you are doing, the night might swallow you up!”.

In his 1920 speech to the Komsomol, the youth division of the Communist League, Lenin said that communists have to subordinate their morality to the class struggle. This “approach” separated their guilt from any kind of moral responsibility and allowed for bolsheviks to behave like monstrous animals!

Victims of the Red Terror

The victims include 200 000 killed during the Red Terror (1918-22); 11 million dead from famine and dekulakization; 700 000 executed during the Great Terror (1937-38); around 500 000 deportations and executions, mainly Poles (1939-41); 400 000 more executed between 1929 and 1953; wartime deportations (1941-44); post war deportations (1947-51); around 1.6 million dead during these forced population transfers; in gulags, labor colonies and special settlements under Stalin's rule an estimated 12 to 20 million people died! The life expectancy of prisoners in many camps was about 2 years and more than 90% didn't survive. To this list should be added nearly a million Gulag prisoners released during World War II into Red Army penal battalions, where they faced almost certain death; the partisans and civilians killed in the postwar revolts against Soviet rule in Ukraine and the Baltics; and dying Gulag inmates freed so that their deaths would not count in official statistics.

→Gulag facts←

If we add to this list the deaths caused by communist regimes that the Soviet Union created and supported—including those in Eastern Europe, China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia—the total number of victims is closer to 100 million. And all the undocumented deaths and all the deaths that occurred over the post war years, as a direct consequence of these regimes and involvement of all the allies who fought against Germany? 200? 300 million or more?!

The Bolshevik revolution had two consequences

In countries where communism came to hold sway, it hollowed out society’s moral core, degrading the individual and turning him into a cog in the machinery of the state. Bolsheviks-communists committed rape and murder on such a large scale as to purge/eradicate the value and meaning of life and to destroy the individual conscience in all the survivors. Yet, the bolsheviks’ influence was not limited only to these countries. In the West, communism inverted and perverted society’s understanding of the source of its values, creating a political confusion that is destroying and re-modelling it even today.

Also worth a mention is the fact that prior to the Russian Bolshevik revolution, there was the

failed French Bolshevik revolution

Few historical events mattered as much to Lenin and the Bolsheviks as the Paris Commune of 1871. Shortly after coming to power, the Bolsheviks made March 18 — the date the Commune was founded — a Soviet public holiday. The Paris Commune was celebrated as the prototype of the new Soviet republic. Mass festivals and public reenactments took place in its honor in towns and cities across what was now the world’s first avowedly socialist state. It was not uncommon for Pravda and other leading press organs to refer to this new state as the “Russian” or “Soviet Commune.” The implication was that this, much like Paris in 1871, was a revolutionary bastion amid a sea of imperialist aggressors.”(…) quote taken from an article on the Paris Commune, at jacobin.com

Rothschild’s involvement

Rothschild exercised pressure on one side in Versailles with Thiers, the Pre- sident of the republic, in order to prevent a decisive fight against the Marxist Communists, by his talking of a possible understanding and agreements with the central committee of the Federals (Marxists), and on the other side enjoying total protection of his person and also of his property in the city of Paris, which was thrown into horrible and bloody chaos.

“It is certain that M. Rothschild had good reasons to hold a conciliation possible: his villa in the Rue Saint- Florentin was protected day and night by a guard troop of the Federals (Marxists), who had the task of preventing any plundering. This protective troop was maintained for two months up to the moment, when the great barricade, which was only a few paces away, was taken by the Versailies troops.” “When the hostages were shot, the most beautiful palaces of Paris went up in flames and thousands of Frenchmen died as victims of the civil war, it is worth metioning that the protection granted by the communists to the great jewish banker did not cease for a moment.” quote from Salluste’s " Les origines secretes du bolchevisme " (1930)

And there was the

failed German Bolshevik revolution

Kurt Eisner, the President of the Bavarian Councils Republic, was the instigator of the Bolshevik revolution in Munich.

(…)“Eleven little men made the revolution," said Kurt Eisner in the intoxication of triumph to his colleague, the Minister Auer. It is no more than right to preserve the unforgettable memory of these little men, who were, in fact, the jews Marx Lowenberg, Doctor Kurt Rosenfeld, Gaspar Wollheim, Max Rothschird, Carl Arnold, Kranold, Rosenhek, Birnbaum, Reis and Kaisser. These ten with Kurt Eisner van Israelowitsch led the presidency of the Revolutionary court of Germany. All eleven were Freemasons and belonged to the secret lodge N.o 11 which had its seat in Munich at No. 51 Briennerstrasse.”(…) quote from Maurice Pinay’s “ The Secret Driving Force of Communism ”

Needless to say that both of these failures were orchestrated through secretive influence of the Freemasons!

And all the devious things that were done during and after WW2 set the stage for the development of United Nations and World Health Organization!

The case of Sir Frederick Edgeworth Morgan and U.N.R.R.A.

(born February 5, 1894, Paddock Wood, Kent, England—died March 19, 1967, Northwood, Middlesex) Sir Morgan was a British army officer who was the original planner of Operation Overlord, code name for the Normandy Invasion, the Allied invasion of northwestern Europe in WW2.

“In 1943, the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (U.N.R.R.A.) was established (two years before the U.N. was founded) – clearly an organization with post-war objectives.”

Who was behind it? Well, you guessed it!

The United Nations is the upgraded U.N.R.R.A.! So you do not have to wonder at communist and eugenic policies and agendas of UN any more!

When the war ended, U.N.R.R.A. set up the so called “Displaced Persons” camps. In 1946, British General Sir Frederick Morgan, was Chief of Operations of the U.N.R.R.A. in Germany (before his dismissal). He stated at a press conference in Frankfurt and charged, that an organized jewish group was sponsoring an exodus of jews from Poland into the American zone of Germany! He stated:

“They certainly do not look like a persecuted people. I believe they have got a plan, a positive plan, to get out of Europe.”

They had an abundance of money, to a great extent U.S. occupation marks, printed by the jewish Bolsheviks, who had been given the U.S. printing plates. General Morgan not only knew of the arming and military training many “Displaced Persons” were receiving before traveling to Palestine (many forced), he also knew – besides the abundance of U.S. Occupational Marks, that a great proportion of the $3.7 billion U.N.R.R.A. funding contributed [by U.S. $2.7 billion, Britain $625 million and Canada $135 million and other sources] was being used purely for Zionists agenda’s. His position in Germany was eliminated following publication of “off the record” comments he made concerning incompetence and corruption within U.N.R.R.A., which was mainly concerning the diversion of U.N.R.R.A. resources to support Zionist ambitions in Palestine.

Morgan was appalled at the corruption, so much so, that he wrote;

“…to have been rejected for such service (to a corrupt organisation), I have always felt to have been a high honor.”

Many jews from Poland were pouring into Western Germany from the East and passing ‘through’ the U.N.R.R.A. operated camps.

In these camps many of them received paramilitary tactical training, for the invasion of Palestine, from uniformed, non-commissioned officers (many Haganah and Palmach Operatives).

This immense army of carpetbaggers who followed the American and British armies into Germany, were joined by a similar army of occupiers from the Soviet east. These occupiers wore British, American and Soviet uniforms, but all displayed the same ethnicity. In the wake of the advancing American forces, a sinister fifth column followed, the members of which in ninety-nine per cent of the cases, were not Americans. This vengeful army was made up of emigrants from Eastern European countries, of black market operators from Brooklyn ghettos, of Czech, Polish and Hungarian jews. These “refugees” were welcomed with open arms by the Soviet MVD who were in control of the Eastern European countries and who financially facilitated these purportedly “poor persecuted people” or rather, “Displaced Persons” with US Occupational Marks and/or U.N.N.R.A. funding.

General George Patton wrote scathingly on how “Displaced Persons”, meaning the “jews,” were living it up as virtual privileged saints in Germany after the war. But where did they get the abundance of U.S. Occupation Marks? From stolen US treasury plates!

Simultaneously, as the conquering flood began to move eastwards, a mass of several hundred thousand released from the internment camps surged toward Poland, Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia, to become officers in the Communist police forces and other terror organizations; and to assume judicial powers in the people’s tribunals, so as to be able to pass sentence upon innocent people in an orgy of purported retribution. They filled all major and minor posts in the C.I.C., organized according to the Morgenthau Plan, they swarmed in the O.S.S. (which was the predecessor of the C.I.A.), in the various commissions searching for “alleged” war criminals, as well as in the American security organizations.

They became mayors of German towns and commandants of P.O.W. camps - administering much more cruelly, the very things that they said were the heineous Nazi crimes - and the administrators of, now LaGuardia’s U.N.N.R.A.

They occupied key positions in the American forces, thus exercised control over them and, refugees swarmed into the best hotels and the remaining vacant homes of the expelled German citizens – citizens (men, women and children) who were either tortured in camps, bestially raped, murdered and sent to gulags or even sold off into slavery around the world.

Then we had the warning from Major Robert B. Williams

He was a significant figure in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, known for leading the first large-scale bombing raid on Germany, specifically the Schweinfurt ball-bearing factories, in 1943.

And as we could expect, the damned A.D.L. is not far from the U.N.!

There were many honest people who tried to warn the world of jewish-communist threats, but who were censored from the public arena with the power of the jewish money and influence.

All of the above clearly shows how the appearance of Bolshevism-Communism around the world is

the greatest catastrophe in all of human history thus far!!!

And it was ALL envisioned, put together and carried out by the jews through Freemasonic and other secret networks!

Obviously

Europe is the greatest -White Christian- target on their list! That is why it is now slowly destroyed by count-eugenicist Kalergi’s commie fraud called European Union!

As on cue, Ursula von der Leyen (I think she might be a he), head of the EU, said just few weeks ago that

“Europe has the values of the Talmud”!

Nope, this is NOT a joke! She came out in the open with who is actually in charge of EU! The herpes infested rabbis!

Count Kalergi was a known eugenicist! NOTE THE FACT that widespread homosexuality and sexual deviancy are one of the GREATEST TOOLS for advancement of the jewish invented pseudo-science called Eugenics! It is a key factor behind -who, what and how- of the perversion and destruction of all benevolent characteristics of humanity! Modern society’s catastrophes are almost entirely carried out on the backs of mad psychopathic homosexuals, pedophiles and mentally ill members of LGBTQ communities! As per liking of their psychopathic circumcised jewish overlords!

So, after all of the above, it is quite easy to imagine how these rabbis, who document even their silent farts, have held a grudge towards all the nations and communities which have fought against their evil and inherently parasitic nature! They have written it all down and thought very hard about how they will have revenge!

And since jews are good only at being parasites (jews do not invent, they do not manufacture or do farming), hence they are busy with lying and trading for a profit, a bloody one at that (most of all they like to trade with human beings, preferably white and Christian)!

And after a while, the court jews had a great idea regarding how they are going to establish their parasite-hegemony over all nations and people, they envisioned usurious banking methods!

They saw how the kings, queens and princes, the monarchies, were susceptible to the power of money and manipulations of all types - due to their uncontrollable emotional lust and greed for power and their pompous egotism. It dawned on these jews that they could own and control the monarchies with crediting their broke arses! And so the rabbis instructed Rothschild on how to build his banking system and made sure he will have an easy time of going around and implementing it!

Re-modeling of the world with orchestrated revolutions

Revolutions done with brute force or economic tools → as per the edicts of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion! Famine, impossible debt - you name it!

But but, China…Asia…India…Africa — Sirius! These are not jews! Jews are not slant-eyed and yellowish!

China’s “cultural” revolution?

Oooh, you are very naive my friend! If you had done some thorough research on this topic you would have discovered how India and entire Asia are doing the jew’s biding! Even Japan! And China? China is a jew’s communist paradise - China’s revolution was entirely done by the bolshevik scum! Mao was 100% a jewish puppet! Talmud is the most read book in China!

Africa? No comment! There, the cannibal animals are standing in lines to be shipped to white nations! While their current Russian and Chinese overlords are using whips to keep them in check!

How about BRICS?

BRICS movement is the latest example of the communist jewish New-jew-World-Order re-modelling through economic “tools”! Trust me, the BRICS is a geo-political trap! They are persuading people that the Eastern multipolar conglomerate of nations is the only possible way forward? The only answer to the corrupted West?! And gullible fear ridden geo-politic addicts seem to be very easily persuaded! Quite infuriating for anyone who has bothered to do some proper research into this subject!

Here is a telling quote from an article found in Italian socialist newspaper “LaCittaFutura” (The Future City), from 06/10/2023:

Italian Communists for the Multipolar World

"In the ambitious project of change towards a multipolar world, Calvo reiterated the decisive role of the communists, who have the responsibility of activating the revolutionary path and without whom any transformation project would be a loser. Calvo concluded by stating that China will be the ideological reference of the path, Xi's thought will be, together with Marx and Lenin, the reference point for the elaboration of the Theory, and all the actors of the Multipolar World, Russia in the lead, will be allies for the overthrow of US NATO imperialism and the financial superstructures that control them." laccitafutura.it

See how the commies pretend to be opposed to the west but have the same goals as them?

Revolution - the jewish business model!

Watch this (short and on point) video covering Russian, Chinese, Ugandan and Cuban revolutions and explaining who was behind them and how they did it!

on Odysee (runtime 12:51min) →

… sometimes the jewish financiers do not mind if their own people are affected …

Organized religion? Is any of them going to save humanity from the onslaught of these demons?

Tibet as a model for spirituality in Europe?

Lolz, the Tibetan Dalai Lama was Mao’s lapdog and is most probably a pedophile! In their cosmology, Tibetans have even more demons than the jews!

nevermind the sausage-hands monarch-parasite-pedophile - smiling with his bro Dalai Lama

Don’t worry SIRIUS → Catholic Church to the rescue!

Catholic Church as opposition to communist-atheist threat to the entire world?

Well, the Catholic Church was never a carrier of what I understand to be proper Christianity (that is based on the TRUE teachings of Christ Jesus). At its start it was already a Christianity subverted with Roman values. But after Ignatius Loyola’s success with the Jesuit order it became a carrier for the Babylonian/Persian/Egyptian plagues that infest Judaism/Talmudism!

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, has adopted a significantly more accommodating tone on LGBTQ topics than his predecessors. In July 2013, his televised "Who am I to judge?" In other public statements, Francis has emphasised the need to accept, welcome, and accompany LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ children, and has denounced laws criminalising homosexuality. Under his pontificate, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has confirmed that transgender people can be baptised, and allowed the blessing of same-sex couples in the document Fiducia supplicans.[17] jewpedia

And this next statement of his (Pope was alive when I started this post, and now he is supposedly deceased… imagine my surprise)?

All the Christian victims of Communism must be “turning in their graves”!

Also, Russian Orthodox Church shows it’s allegiance to the synagogue with patriarch Kiril, who is former KGB, and his endearing inclusivity of Islam and Muslim hordes!

And the W.E.F., the “World Economic Forum”?

Where the richest and most influential capitalist meet to discuss their plans for modern society? “You will own nothing and be happy”? This is coming straight from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion! And from eugenicist scum which useful idiots (cannon fodder) call the western capitalist billionaires and philantropists.

So

Who and why is doing all the above mentioned evil? Can we say that it’s the

demon possessed jews? We can!

But let us see this subject, the “evil possession”, in a bit more detail. Or there will never be a chance at exorcising it!

From my point of view it would be erroneous to say how Marx’s ideas were his. Judging by their impact, these ideas came from the most evil entities of this world. He was inspired by incorporeal entities - evil spirits! There are the lower ones and the higher ones. Call them devils or demons - their goal is to subvert human evolution and steer it into their “nets” and use it (use us humans, the physical manifestation of intelligent life, and consume our energy while destroying our souls) for their own goals!

Mind you, Satan is a modern “concept” of the one evil lord, making us think how there is only one entity which is responsible for all the evil that is done in this world. This is far away from the actual truth!

As I said, there are many more evil entities! Babylonian lot being specifically nasty. In ancient times people thought that these entities were gods and done everything what these evil beings inspired them to do. Psychopathic desert war god, who is called Yahweh, seems to be coming out on the top!

Best proof for evil powers behind the “jewish curtains” is the number of victims that were murdered thanks to Marxism. How many HUNDREDS of MILLIONS? That is by far the greatest harvest of Christians and other “unwanted” elements of humanity! And all other mass purges? All of it is rather blood chilling!

The only solution to demon possession came in the incarnation of Christ Jesus! Think about what this means and good luck/Godspeed to you!

SIRIUS concludes/emphasizes/warns →

that all this clearly shows how these jews have a dangerous goal on their psychopathic minds → a global jewish hegemony.. and soon!

For me, the messianic “prophecies” are nothing more than rabbi’s way of selling the dream of jewish (demonic) hegemony to lower levels of their circumcised flocks! They claim them to be divine edicts and use them as a cover for their scheming towards revenge on Christians and hegemony over entire humanity. While the demons who drive them look forward to the harvesting of humanity - just like they did back at the start of 20th century! But now they expect a much bigger harvest - a final one?!

Institutionalization of demonic influences

This institutionalization of Marx’s ideas allowed for endless corruption at the helm of all human institutions - which in turn gave birth to such destructive concepts and ideologies like mindless feminism, DEI-diversity-equality-inclusivity/uber-tolerance, LGBTQ-rampant sodomy, digital-transhumanism-slavery, mass media brain-murdering propaganda and mental illness-perversity as humanist care for society… So there is not much wonder at the reason why drug-trade became one of the most profitable human industries, why pedophilia is skyrocketing, why prostitution is morphing into human(organ) trafficking and why we have assisted suicide sold to us as a good thing, as “medicine” for people afflicted with effects of Marx’s socialist ideas and too much of Nietzsche’s nihilistic philosophy. When we add to this demonic pile of human activity: the destructive military industry, murdering eugenicist medical establishment, the big pHarmaceutical chemical genocidal toxins-for-profit industry, the parasitic destroy-the-Earth energy industry and the synthetic-chemical-poison slinging big food industry it is a marvelous wonder how the humanity is still here and able to “exist” alongside all of these murderous and destructive shekel inspired undertakings! It really can be said that we live in a simulation of Hell on Earth!

Yet, all of it could not exist if the human academia and sciences were not manipulated with Marxist ideas that are intentionally pushed/forced ont humanity! Marxist concepts have such great success because they are fueled with Rothschild’s slave-driving money/banking system! And you can forget the “liberating” crypto-currencies - they are serving as a trojan horse for implementation of the social credit abomination and removing cash from circulation - no doubt in my mind that the crypto currencies are invented by the same scum that is owning all the central banks! All cryptos are a nefarious fraudulent scheme pretending to be an anti-corruption monetary re-form!!

Evil fraud upon evil fraud that grow from the gigantic root of, yep you guessed it, EVIL-FRAUD → in essence, it all comes from the mad imagination of psychopathic and evil jewish rabbis!

What lies ahead of us if the humanity continues in this vain? As I said, it looks like a filthy jewish-Asian-Russian-Arab-Israeli multikulti pedophile-LGBTq-ed One-World-Government NWO under the Noahide laws-degeneracy! An earthly “paradise” for Babylonian and all other demons and kabbalah riding lying psychopathic rabbis and their circumcised flocks of parasites in human form!

Hey-eye technology made in the USA (but has Israeli algorhytms to run it)?

F.Engels wasn’t a jew ? Yeah, it is just a cohenincidence that his grand-grand-grand mother’s surname was Altmann .

Well - I’ll be sure to skip on this demonic shite, thank you very much indeed! Even if it costs me my life! - SIRIUS

To close with a prayer:

Please God, allow for us to have the needed strength and wisdom so that we might offer a successful opposition to this DEMONIC MADNESS! And so that we might find a way around this obvious trap! Thank You! Amen

In humble hope that this, a one month long effort/hard work, will be appreciated and acknowledged!

For all the old movie fans, Sergei Eisenstein and Grigory Alexandrov directed a historical movie about the bolshevik revolution in 1927 -"October"-

