Rabbi David Bar Hayim - when asked about the Pittsburgh massacre and the rise of anti semitism, gives an unsuspecting answer:

David Hanoch Yitzchak Bar-Hayim is an Israeli Orthodox rabbi who heads the Shilo Institute, a Jerusalem-based rabbinical court and institute of Jewish education dedicated to the Torah of Israel.

run time: 23minutes

quick dissection:

So he claims that it is the assimilationist jews, who are not true to Torah and wish to be a PART of European nations and non jewish peoples, GET THIS, are destroying European nations because of ingrained anti-semitism, so that they will be accepted in these nations (so that’s why they are destroying these countries eh? lolz)! He then claims that no real Torah following jew would accept this reasoning. That this has nothing to do with real jewish people. These assimilationist jews are no longer jews in any meaningful way, they do not represent judaism. And he disawovs all of them! He basically calls them goys! Its very funny when he says communism. I hope you will pick all of this up! If you catch more, please say so in the comments.

He also says that no real Torah following jew would ever call himself anything other than Israeli. Israel is the only prescribed homeland for jews, period. By that logic we should throw them out of any other country, just to survive, no other hidden reasons, jews are like that, parasitic to their hosts.

He also states that the view how jews are taking revenge on countries which expelled and pogromed them in the past is completely wrong and warped -Oy Vey-! Riiiight, Im not down with his logic! Btw, notice how he stumbles around 10th minute, when he tries to reason the character of these wild breed of assimilationist jews and the reason for their delusional actions. A bit of cognitive disonance being reasoned away, just like a politician would. Talking in circles. Or better to say in circums- isions. Can not help but notice his lip smacking while he talks, gross. And arounf 15minutes he starts fumbling and sweating. Probably because he had to mention that crazy jew Marx.

As I said, his apologetics and white washings are redonculous! Because in the video below, in which he gives a lecture on the question of waging war against enemy who hides in civil areas, this same rabbi quotes Torah to explain how jewish life or property is ALWAYS to be placed above non-jewish. And a non-jewish person is ALWAYS presumed guilty of breaking Noahide laws and thus liable for punishment and death. He does not need the Talmud for this purpose! It is very halahic however you want to look at it.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

run time: 1hour47minutes,

Important note: a LOT more can be learned in these 2 hours of him ‘reasoning’ his answers to mentioned questions. So allocate that time and share with friends who understand this issue. You see that you dont need to waste time on complex esoteric systems of gematria, its all in plain sight for you to understand if you have a working brain. Know your enemy!

Aaaaaaand

Here is how these crazy assimilationist jews are doing it. And they should stop according to rabbi David Bar Hayim. Why the f are they not listening to him? Why do they wield all this power if they are so delusional? . . . Why why why = IsraHell

Anyone agitating for amnesty for illegal immigrants should be arrested for treason!

Have you even heard about this event from 2018?

In 2018, some of us were horrified to watch a violent pro-Israel mob attack the U.S. Capitol in a coordinated, sinister attempt to overturn legitimate immigration laws of a sovereign nation!

Very likely that you havent because it was censored and scrubbed by ms media which is owned by the same people that did it.

C’mon! Lets be honest! What jews are doing is definitely an act of war against all white people!

And this is how they teach their children to view non-jews, footage from Israel in 2023:

Jews teach their kids to hate non-jews! Imagine if little Christian kids were taught to handle jews like they are handling these Christian women. In fact, that should be done, because, as rabbi David Bar Hayim says, it is completely normal and logical to be ethnocentric and patriotic to your tribe to the point of mass murder without any prior notice.

UK

Imported PAKIstani - appointed boss of UK immigration enforcement! Bas Javid, a senior 'child groomer' with the Metropolitan uniformed Freemasons, will take up the Home Office role in November - TO ENSURE BORDERS REMAIN OPEN TO EVERYONE.

Pakis?

The people of Pakistan are fighting for two meals a day but do not desist from smuggling drugs (heroin) into India.

Pakistan on Tuesday ordered all illegal immigrants to leave the country or face expulsion after revealing that 14 of 24 suicide bombings in the South Asian nation this year were carried out by Afghans. Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said all illegal immigrants should leave Pakistan by Nov. 1 or face forcible expulsion.

GERMANY

is in ever greater problems because of their immigrant policy.

This is how the Turk silently invades Europe and WINS without open conflict over a longer period of time.

JUST IN - German federal police registered more than 15,000 illegal migrants in August, the highest monthly figure so far in 2023 and 40% more than in July, the WELT reports.

Germany is betrayed

Headlines like this one from Sweden tell it all

ITALY

Immigrant catastrophe in Lampedusa

More and more real protests in Italy, people are fed up and completely betrayed by Meloni. Who ran on stoping the immigration LOLz. Meloni is a WEF installed zionist puppet like the rest of them.

Few examples of the new trends in Italy

USA

The migrant camps at the US/Mexico border are completely full of black males aged 20-35 years old...

News anchor from SkyNews has a priceless reaction when she hears demonrat/libtard karens from The View and their idiotic excuses for the sea of illegal immigration on the south border of USA ..

Footage of a US-bound Haitian in Tapachula, Mexico complaining that the UN failed to make its payment to him and now his UN debit card is empty. United Nations is behind all the illegal immigrants.

https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1707832770095923395

Armenia vs Azeirbejan

Ethnic cleansing of Christians in Armenia by Muslim gangs, funded by jews, September 2023

no comment

No, there is no PG version, only the adult version is on offer ;) No, that was not a marketing stunt 😂

