Speculative points and conclusions based on what we have seen so far:

If DEWs were used, Microwave AND laser, both would be invisible to the naked eye.

In case that these blue colored objects were not planted for the soul reason of spreading the psyop story about usage of DEWs, ( Blue things that did not burn ) objects that are blue in color did not get burned because the color of the laser that is used to incinerate is also blue. So that laser will burn all other colors except the blue. NOTE: Not all surviving houses had blue roofs, I have seen few with the usual brick red.

Trees did not get burned because a microwave type burst of energy does not react with organic matter, just like in a microwave owen. These trees get cooked from inside . Similar occurrences from Santa Rosa valley and Paradise, California, fires are shown in video with the forensic arborist R.Brame below (be sure to watch that one!) . This fact points to controlled arson as well. BUT, there is possibility of plasma fires being somehow used by the government, watch the videos in Blue things that did not burn linked above.

Big number of owners of houses and property in these towns/areas could (seem to) be in on it. Especially the ones whose properties were miraculously saved. You will understand after watching “government stalking“ video below.

Any possible security leaks are handled on spot by tens or hundreds of undercover govt agents. Maui example: FEMA has 500 agents on the ground… Besides total control, this is an excellent opportunity for government to do some social experimentation! AI run cities that offer total control over all inhabitants and are secured up like prisons or fortresses , depending on the needs of globalist scum who seem to be building them straight into our faces.

I hate seeing the use of Musk’s Starlink being normalised, specially in situations like these!

And here is this “new official” narrative, posted on GatewayPundit, which resembles what Ed Dowd was saying on that interview with S.Bannon, as posted here previously. But there is way too much nefarious, as well as super weird stuff on the table for this to be just due to negligence from power utility company, that’s for sure!

The cause of the catastrophic wildfires that have likely killed thousands of innocent Hawaiians has reportedly been identified. In the process, it completely blows up the Democrats’ climate change narrative. As Fox News reported, officials in Maui said the fires were caused by downed power lines and failures by the state’s main power utility company.

Ok, so let’s see what is confirming the use of DEWs and foul play from authorities:

Edward Hendrie’s substack, he wrote a book about use of energy weapons on 9/11:

the AFRL explains that there are "two classes of DE [directed energy] weapons, high-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems." A laser will burn wood and paper, while microwaves will not. What you must understand is that the trees that remained testify that the fires could NOT be from wildfires as claimed in the cover story. A wildfire would have burned the surrounding trees. Indeed, the surrounding trees would be the cause of the fires in the houses if there were truly wildfires. The operators targeted the houses with microwave and laser DEWs. There are some trees that suffered collateral damage from the lasers, but they did not target the trees with the lasers and so the vast majority of trees remained.

and

In the absence of arson with an accelerant, immolated cars near Lahaina far from any combustible material can only be explained by directed energy weapons.

MORE EVIDENCE - 2 Miles from Lahaina Fire A Melted Car Surrounded by Gravel! D.E.W. or What?

Quite an interesting conversation between a real estate agent and a supposed constitutionalist, with a whole lot said, would’nt you say?

“Hustle Bitch” (MUST WATCH!) report includes excerpts from talk given by pastor Jack Hibs, on Fema in luxury hotels, more on John Pelletier and the fact that he is also the official Maui coroner and what it means! A long bit which shows journalist Nick Sortor trying to ask about the number of missing children. Recent US Space Force diesel fuel spill on Hawaiian sacred ground …and more, watch:

***edit: added new videos from Hustle Bitch:

Jim Crenshaw (is he an outcast from msmedia? Idk, like Ive seen him before, on some TV show), has good eye-opening reports while asking good questions:

BOMBSHELL: Hawaii State Education Department: Over 2,000 children are missing in Maui

(On his bitchute channel he has more videos linked under this one above, check them out there.)

JC: Of the 3001 children enrolled, 600 transferred or now attending classes online. Some have moved off island. At least 120 of the 183 washed ashore on the Island of Lanai were children.

JC: Who owns the Island where the bodies washed up? Relevant side note: 98% of this neighboring island is owned by one man.

///I will add this here, Jim Crenshaw was carefull to avoid stating the facts in his title. So, who is the secret owner? Guy called LARRY ELLISON, supposedly 4th richest man in USA and founder of ORACLE, ex-CIA. And on his Hawaiian island he is building a high tech spa for super rich creeps…///

JC: I think the count (bodies that washed ashore) is much higher now. Nobody seems to know for certain because of the media blackout (denied access for real, non controlled media)

So, Larry Ellison owns the island right next to Lahaina, Maui? And he is ex-CIA. Running Oracle, which was a CIA project. Nothing to see here, move along…

I have to add that it is quite infuriating to see how the fact that there are missing children is used and abused.

This apparently demoncratic criminal agenda got its wings right after 9/11 and Bush’s proclamation of War On Terror.

And in 2012, Obama pushed/approved the "Smith-Mundt Modernization Act". The "modernization" of the Smith-Mundt act involves allowing previously banned propaganda (and psy-ops) to be aired.

A law went into effect this month that ends the ban on U.S. government-made propaganda from being broadcast to Americans. In a remarkably creative spin, the supporters of this law say that allowing Americans to see American propaganda is actually a victory for transparency. As Foreign Policy's John Hudson explains, the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 went into effect July 2, and allows government-made news — which includes products like Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks — to reach Americans. In the 1970s Sen. William Fulbright said these outlets "should be given the opportunity to take their rightful place in the graveyard of Cold War relics" because, as he and his allies argued, U.S. taxpayers should not have to pay for propaganda directed at them. But now these agencies say that's actually unfair to taxpayers.

Remember Anthrax attacks?

Bio security which was called for and started after famous Anthrax letter attacks in 2001 is a huge part of this new AI run community. And a really high chance that these two events (Anthrax attacks and 9/11) were organized by the same people! People who want to achieve world dominance under the guise of war on terror by doing terror while pretending to fight it. Hey, if they can do all of this essentially uncontested, they are winning.

Meet Geoff Cygnus. A Maui resident and a free speech activist, crazy and naive enough to show his real name, with great video skills and a very inquisitive mind. Stuff that he reports, the way that the government behaves, can easily be called a nefarious social experiment. For example, government is issuing fuel in a way that would seem like Franz Kafka was instructing them while under the influence of one liter of Sour Cherry schnapss. As if fuel needs to be issued by the government in the first place… Its just more restrictions for plebs!

Most telling fact are these “Special” (I bet they are a PRIVATE force) police units in foreign cars and in unknown uniform clothing!? In any case, Geoff has unique video footage thanks to government media blackout that is evidently going on in west part of Maui:

The impossible nightmare of trying to leave Lahaina / West Maui in August of 2023. no fuel

It seems he was already approached by government goons, as he explains in video below. If all he is saying is true, and to me it seems like he is not a plant, lets hope he will be safe and well to continue his work! Support his yt channel so that he has a big following. There is less chance for dirty foul play when people have high profiles.

In this next video a man films his neighborhood and supposed stalkers which are on government payroll. He compares this tactic to Sandy Hook school shooting. Yeah, he seems paranoid and repeats the same thing million times, but when one thinks about what he is saying and if the government could and would do it!? Or something in that vain…. are we not seeing it on Maui?

Second part of the video shows how the houses in Sandy Hook were all payed for on Christmas day - when no one is at work.

Government run organised stalking And how did they pull off the Maui wildfires

Of course, the modus operandi which is used will always be similar.

Note how so many citizens seem to be taking the beast onto themselves! Citizen journalism all the way!! If you still spend money on mass media know that you are throwing it into devil’s lap. And he will stick you onto his barbecue!

To add, facts about the legal status of native Hawaiians (thank you 😀 to a reader of this publication, Anri_Jonis 👍):

Hawaii’s “Bayonet Constitution”

The ”bayonet constitution” disenfranchised all Asians living in Hawaii as “an inferior race” as well as most native Hawaiians. Voting rights were preserved for the relatively wealthy American land and business owners.

LOOKING FOR CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES

Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has analyzed 38 California fires and has come up with hundreds of photographic evidence of IMPOSSIBLE normal fire behavior. Let’s use this information to help us look for CLUES in the CANADIAN fires to see if the same anomalies exist.

Some really telling comments from youtube users under this video:

My family and I lost everything we ever worked for in the 2019 bushfires here in eastern Victoria, Australia. We decided to stay on our acerage but still rebuilding and haven't quite finished yet. I can definitely confirm that fence posts burnt around the wire area and the rest of the post untouched. Most of the forests have recovered but this bushfire was definitely different. The one thing that was strange was no genuine effort was made to fight the fires but instead they evacuated the whole area and allowed it to burn to the ground. by GreatResist2023

I live in Santa Rosa. I was never one to even THINK that there was something 'wrong' with the Tubbs fire, until I drove through the K-Mart parking lot 2 days later and noticed something I couldn't 'unsee': - the last remaining wall of the K-Mart building was topped with metal trim that was partially melted and twisted. Less than 2 feet from this metal was a tree, still green with all its leaves intact. Also, I saw so many homes completely gone - cars with melted rims with trees and plastic lawn furniture still in place very nearby . Surreal. I've been wondering how that was possible ever since and never have spoken about it for fear of being called crazy.. Then I saw this video and it was a relief to see that these things have been noticed by others. by AndyGrahamProductions

This looked like the one's we had in Oregon 2020. It skipped certain houses, trees and mountain sides. It looked so obvious to us, this was intentional. I still think those 5G Towers have some lazer/fire/camera ability....Thank you so much Peggy and Robert!!! by dawngriffith5361

***edit: added new video from Peggy Hall:

Dane is maybe off on few issues, but has huge database and reach:

Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 26, 2023, # 420 ( Dane Wigington )

While the Maui firestorm details are still being unraveled, nearly 40 million acres of forest has incinerated in Canada since late spring. This staggering number equates to nearly 60 thousand square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Georgia that has gone up in flames in only a few short months. Other countries that have been and are incinerating include Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, the Canary Islands, Kazakhstan, the UK and more. Where is mainstream media coverage of these incinerations? Constant "high pressure heat domes" are baking numerous parts of the world including the US where Kansas just hit a record shattering heat index temperature of 134 degrees. Last week ABC news stated the firestorms are going to "get worse". Fisheries are collapsing along with crops as ocean temperatures continue to skyrocket. A major science source is now asking "can humans live underground" to survive what is coming. How long till impact? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. -Dane Wigington

Check the links beneath Dane’s video (on youtube).

So, after all you have seen so far, this news from BusinessInsider will come as absolutely no surprise:

A mystery company backed by Silicon Valley billionaires has been snatching up land in a northern California county in an apparent bid to build an entirely new city in the state. Group Flannery Associates, backed by prominent investors, quietly buys 55,000 acres of farmland in northern California. The company has spent up to $15,000 per acre, court documents show.

It is a trend. Same situation as in Greece, Spain and on Maui, as I have written recently. New mega smart-tech construction projects on prime real estate thanks to accidental wild fires.

All these plans are for super rich elite smart cities/islands. But what about smart cities (prisons) for surviving goys? It is safe to conclude that these will not have high tech spas and golf courses. But they will be smart alright. Smart enough to keep the obedient serfs locked and accounted for.

Smart Cities Prisons Connect, Raleigh Inc.

duckduckgo search results for “smart cities raleigh inc”:

Greece is burning! And it seems like Greeks have the balls to do something about it. I have heard from a fellow substacker how in Greece parasitic “elites” have to be extra careful because Greeks, when weird wildfires were raging in wrong places, supposedly burned the properties of said “elites” as well:

Greece has strongly condemned the actions of "arsonist scum" after the police apprehended 79 individuals suspected of arson in connection with the devastating wildfires sweeping the country. Vassilis Kikilias, the Civil Protection Minister, revealed that there have been multiple attempts by arsonists to ignite fresh fires on Mount Parnitha, located northwest of Athens. The nation is currently grappling with hundreds of wildfires that have tragically claimed the lives of at least 20 people this week.

Minister now confirms the arrests of 79 “Arsonist Scum” for the out of control fires raging in Greece that have killed at least 21 innocent people.

Arson and mass poisoning, very dear tactic of certain people who like to subvert and manipulate society on big scale without ANY remorse or guilt. Poisoning of wells and rivers in Old Europe? Sounds familiar? Like something Talmud would decree!? And now they have programmed their useful idiot goys to do it for them.

