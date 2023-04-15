note: this article might be too long for the e-mail edition so please read it online

Now that we managed to create a good picture of the arching concept of the looming dystopian abomination called the New World Order, let us connect more dots and refine it a bit. Awareness of how and where and who of it is key to toppling the whole power structure that is behind implementing it. Even though this is all done in plain sight and a mountain of clues and information is in public domain, diversion tactics are being heavily employed and the most important things are not given appropriate attention. Lets try and change that. It is done by the legislation which is silently being passed by all governments without much opposition. And if there is any opposition, it is either bribed or silenced with other means.

𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒎𝒚 𝒄𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒚:

"ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ ᴘʀᴏʙʟᴇᴍs ɪɴ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʟᴇɢɪsʟᴀᴛᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ᴇxɪsᴛ!" "ɢᴏᴠᴇʀɴᴍᴇɴᴛ ɪs ᴀ ᴅɪsᴇᴀsᴇ ᴍᴀsǫᴜᴇʀᴀᴅɪɴɢ ᴀs ɪᴛs ᴏᴡɴ ᴄᴜʀᴇ."

Computer scientists already urging people to begin recording their elderly family members for the process!! Artificial Intelligence expert Dr. Pratik Desai, who has founded several Silicon Valley startups, made waves online after he tweeted that people should be able to “live forever” by the end of the year.

What a claim eh? Sounds silly but these idiots act very serious!

He explained that uploading videos of elders and loved ones will allow technology to synthesize their looks and voices after they leave their physical bodies.

𝗠𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 “𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰”:

Will a video of a poor diabetic grandpa in a hospital, hooked to a shitting bag that is overflowing be enough to make him immortal? Or of grandma with alzheimer’s who is being elbowed and kneed by hospital staff because she is not behaving? No? Upload only the nice (rich) stuff? Hey, what about their demented minds? What kind of a quality of consciousness do you need for uploading? Does’nt matter? What? Are you sure? Wait, is this technology for everyone or just the healthy and financially capable? Hmm, I smell more usury disguised as some kind of care for people. Oh wait, this is a hospital full of Allopathic addicts…

Who are they going for right of the bat? The easiest targets. Older people, who are trained to be good behaving citizens. At least the ones who survived the bio-terrorist injection. Majority of people who were born right after ww2 are basically living in the past and are very susceptible to media manipulation. They were all uber-protected by their parents who saw and lived through the horrors of world war. And when industrial revolution moved from war to civil mode, they were showered with modernity and progress. Governments made sure that this generation will not be an issue for their plans down the line. Of course, there are exceptions, but they just prove this rule.

This type of bs is how they get rich people to be on board with transhumanizm. Promise them longer lives and they will invest their millions and support any new laws without much thought or care.

Be they rich or poor, they are trained to be trusting and obedient. A behavior which is heavily promoted and rewarded everywhere, precisely to better manipulate the populations and to have a workforce for the ever growing government and all its tentacles. So that they always vote for whatever is projected via mass media and other official channels of indoctrination.

Transhumanism is a patchwork of beliefs about how technology will enhance the human condition, maybe radically so. There are Extropians and brain uploaders, artists keen to paint in virtual worlds, and do-it-yourself biohackers ready to have electronic chips implanted in their bodies. One common thread, though, is the hope for super-longevity. Who wouldn’t want to reach 110, if not 500? Unlike mere armchair futurists, the life extensionists are prepared to experiment on themselves, and others, using vitamins and prescription cancer drugs, as well as compounds available only by finagling them from chemical suppliers. [Head of transhumanist research organization BetterHumans, James] Clement is expanding his medicine cabinet of pills. So far he has financed and supervised four small studies, in volunteers, of treatments found to extend the healthy lives of rodents—the immune drug rapamycin, the supplement NAD+, a combination of compounds that kill off aged cells, and injections of plasma concentrated from umbilical cords. His aim is “to do as many small trials as possible” to generate and publish basic information on safety and possible benefits. With that, he says, people interested in life extension “can decide to take the risk.” The payoff? Hanging in there until scientists ultimately cure death.

Four privately funded studies?! No comment. Ok ok, this article is from 2019., this guy surely did two more privately funded studies. 😂 Who is profiting from this lunacy? Big pHarma and high-tech sector. Who is setting themselves to be un-touchable by any laws or hands of serfs? The ruling banking-church-monarchies-old Roman families-military complex-energy industry-corporate crowd, which is now in league with the worst scum one can imagine, satanists and talmud indoctrinated uber-perverted circ.umcised Chabadnik psychopaths.

In my opinion, immortality and disease curing transhumanism are just hooks for the gullible and scared people and will not be available on this usury-dystopia timeline. Not even for the elites. They are backing forces and energies which look to destroy and devour. If they get their way, all these idiots are in for a big surprise. Their lives will be sacrificed in myriad ways.

I must add this observation. Fear of death is an extremely lucrative business, a necessary part of society which is viewing death as the biggest horror imaginable. Rarely anyone is keen to talk about it. And many are getting “rich” while breaking the circle of life by not allowing human bodies to return to the Earth which gave birth to them. So damn unnecessary, right?!

It sounds good to me tho. Because this kind of insecurity just plays into someone’s pockets. Btw. atheism seems not to be paying off for you then?

You will agree how it is getting harder to find real truth on the internet. Internet is essentially a tool for hypnotizing the masses while we are trying to use it for exact opposite. If only everyone would use internet with a critical thinker’s mind. So it is always good to listen and watch from a bit of a distance. Then critically assess it and judge if it is logical and if it reflects what is actually happening around you. Developed intuition can be of huge help too. That is why I look to share things which will be hard to refute. Especially if we leave a bit of space and do not commit to anything like it is a done deal.

More on the dangers and true intentions of the proposed RESTRICT Act. No safe-guards in a bill that proposes twenty year prison sentences for refusing to support a crazy genocidal government?

Rob Braxman breaks it down, 15 minute video which focuses on the RESTRICT Act being considered by the US Senate, a bill proposed by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).:

Rob Braxman: I’m the Internet Privacy Guy. I'm a public interest technologist. I'm here to educate. You are losing your Internet privacy and Internet security every day if you don't fight for it. Your data is collected with endless permanent data mining. Learn about a TOR router, a VPN , antivirus, spyware, firewalls, IP address, wifi triangulation, data privacy regulation, backups and tech tools, and evading mass surveillance from NSA, CIA, FBI. Learn how to be anonymous on the Internet so you are not profiled. Learn to speak freely with pseudo anonymity. Learn more about the dangers of the inernet and the dangers of social media, dangers of email. I like alternative communication technology like Amateur Radio and data communications using Analog. I'm a licensed HAM operator.

Everything going as planned. Most hated bank in the world, the IMF, just unveiled their Unicoin.

A new global currency just launched, but 99 percent of the global population has no idea what just happened. The “Universal Monetary Unit”, also known as “Unicoin”, is an “international central bank digital currency” that has been designed to work in conjunction with all existing national currencies. This should set off alarm bells for all of us, because the widespread adoption of a new “global currency” would be a giant step forward for the globalist agenda. The IMF did not create this new currency, but it was unveiled at a major IMF gathering earlier this week…

There is much more in the article, check the link from the title. For example, have you heard of Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA)? Its as bad as it sounds!

Another vile system we have not heard about is being set up, perhaps government digi currencies are a diversion. It is called “Project IceBreaker”:

The project was a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Norges Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre.

Project Icebreaker will pave the way for the total control of the monetary system - a digital prison. Central banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden model hub for digital currency payments Many have thought that the central banks are going to create a central bank currency - for example a FED COIN, but this is not what is happening. “What happens is that the bank account system is just transferred to ONE central node, The ICEBREAKER. All your money are state controlled, programmable and fully monitored.”

Børge Brende, who is coordinating this is a Norwegian politician and diplomat, and has been the president of the WEF since 2017.

Deutsche Bank Macro Strategist Marion Laboure has penned a write-up for the World Economic Forum (WEF) site, that focuses on some of the Switzerland-based informal group's favorite talking (and policy) points: CBDCs, and the ultimate demise of cash. Laboure singles out Sweden, Brazil, and China as those countries that have made particular strides in moving toward digitized versions of central bank-issued currencies (CBDCs) – a centralized model favored by government and economic elites – not to be confused with decentralized cryptocurrencies. In fact, such is the enthusiasm that the Deutsche Bank official sees the future dominance of CBDCs, taking over at the expense of cash as something “inevitable.” The pandemic is “credited” with expediting matters on this front, particularly in Sweden, while the rate at which governments seem to be moving in the CBDC direction is either alarming, or impressive, depending on how you view the trend: the article mentions that 90% of central banks around the world are now in the process of creating and/or trialing one, while that number has double in only one year.

This all goes back to the dirty Rothschilds and Lord Mandelson. Guy who arranged Jeffrey Epstein’s finances via the Deutsche Bank.

"[IN 2013] Deutsche Bank was aggressively expanding its U.S. wealth management business under its new co-chief executive, ANSHU JAIN...



"Deutsche Bank executives ignored repeated red flags, including suspiciously large cash withdrawals and 120 wire transfers totaling $2.65 million to women with Eastern European surnames ..." LADY LYNN FORESTER DE ROTHSCHILD is also a new member of the board of trustees...



"Anshu Jain also maintains contacts internationally. He has brought LORD PETER MANDELSON on to the board of trustees..."

Of course they are all connected.

You see, if the digital Gulag is to be successful, biometrics have to be the norm! Even when you are entering your own bathroom or feeding your pets. The question is will we be allowed to fart? If not, I don’t see how this can be implemented on anyone older than 40. 😁

No wonder he turns out to be a pedophile. Ever heard of the Green Dragon Society? A very deep rabbit hole. Its all connected to Alistair Crowley and the Golden Dawn society. Secret societies started all this NWO crap at the end of the 19th century! Supposedly for betterment of mankind!? What? Betterment? Seems like the Devil played a trick on all these secretive people? Or did they play a trick on us?

LinkedIn has announced the launch of a new partnership with Clear to provide free identity verification for nearly 200 million U.S. users and a new workplace credential verification system called Verified ID in collaboration with Microsoft Entra. These two initiatives are designed to enhance digital safety and trust on the platform, the companies say. Starting this month, American LinkedIn members will be able to validate their profiles using government-issued identification and a selfie.

1. Reminder of what ‘net zero’ really means. This graphic from UK Govt FIRES project. Key points: all airports except Heathrow, Belfast & Glasgow to close by 2030. NO FLYING at all by 2050. No new petrol/diesel cars by 2030; by 2050 road use restricted to 60% of today’s level. pic.twitter.com/0s0dI9kAHK — Prof Norman Fenton (@profnfenton) April 9, 2023

I said that, apart from the extreme limitations on personal freedom and travel, this means either a colder, hungrier population or massive depopulation. - DailySceptic.org, Dr.Norman Fenton

15minute cities is where they want you to spend your slaving days, no traveling available for serfs! No more visiting family for holidays! What? No more holidays?!?

The digital slave-system of the Fourth Industrial Repression is being imposed on us by stealth. Various aspects of the sinister technology have gradually crept in over the years under the excuse of fighting crime or terrorism or, more recently, of combating the spread of a so-called pandemic. As we saw in our recent article on “15 Minute Cities”, we are now being told that it is all about urban planning and making life generally more pleasant for everyone by reducing traffic congestion and pollution. Anyone who sees through this greenwashing attempt is dismissed as a paranoid fool or as a dangerous conspiracy theorist spreading fear and disinformation.

Excellent article on winteroak.org.uk, check the whole thing.

𝕯𝖞𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖕𝖎𝖆: I am waiting for you all! 𝕸𝖊: No thank you o foul Dystopia, I can see you clearly! And I don’t like what I see, I think I’ll skip, ok?!!!!! In fact, I will be taking a different path! Good ole analogue transhumanism for me it will be. So fuck you o foul Dystopia. Go rape your Henry Kissinger, that foul immortal marxist gnome and leave humanity alone!

Share SIRIUS - ispod struje newsletter

This is Citizen journalism vs Digital Gulagism!!! In-forming as many people is key and it can only be done by us! Newsletter articles vs multi-million dollar media corporations! And mass media is one of the greatest enemies of mankind, it holds majority of humanity in a hypnotized fearful sheeple state of mind!

So subscribe, like and share the hell out of stuff like this! Or the only solution for freedom liking people will be running for the mountains with a rucksack and a seven day food supply.

BONUS: if you are wondering what is going on in Russia, EdwardSlavsquat is covering the quickening in digitalization that is blitzkrieging Russian citizens. I see that DUMA is passing laws just like its 1935, good old communist bolshevik times, when 100 million people were put to horrible pains and death so that the jews who started it all could feel safe in their cosmopolitan satanic ways. His latest piece on this topic:

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading!

🆂🅸🆁🅸🆄🆂, 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹.