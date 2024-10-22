→ maybe it will fit, but maybe this will be too big for your e-mail..see if it is abruptly cut off at the bottom (- all rights reserved - is always at the end), if so, please read online...

Well, based on my observations in the last four months, the

“ Vinega -r Agni- hotra ”

has excellent effects!?!

Witness the creation of

→ Vinegahotra ←

But first to answer the question - what is actually Agnihotra?

Agnihotra is a healing fire from the ancient science of Ayurveda. It is a process of purifying the atmosphere through a specially prepared fire performed at sunrise and sunset daily. Anyone in any walk of life can do Agnihotra and heal the atmosphere in his/her own home. Thousands of people all over the world have experienced that Agnihotra reduces stress, leads to greater clarity of thought, improves overall health, gives one increased energy, and makes the mind more full of love. It is a great aid to drug and alcohol de-addiction. Agnihotra also nourishes plant life and neutralizes harmful radiation and pathogenic bacteria. It harmonizes the functioning of Prana (life energy) and can be used to purify water resources. The fire is prepared in a small copper pyramid of specific size and shape. Brown rice, dried cowdung (manure) and ghee (clarified unsalted butter) are the substances burned. Exactly at sunrise or sunset the mantras are spoken and a small amount of rice and ghee is given to the fire. There is not just energy from the fire; subtle energies are created by the rhythms and mantras. These energies are generated or thrust into the atmosphere by fire. We can make changes in the atmosphere with (Sanskrit mantras) and fire prepared with specific organic substances (vinegar), timed to the sunrise/sunset biorhythm.

Awesome!

So, as I assumed, it is not just the evaporated vinegar that has effect. Consciously setting our intent plays a big part in this “symphony”!

Wait, since we are not using cow dung and ghee, or the specific burning apparatus, can it be that we have invented a western styled ritual for clearing of mind, body and sky/atmosphere?

I say yes. So I salute my fellow junior healers and alchemists and all the magicians in the back..

What?

Hahah.. You will see below ;)

Onto the update! Contents? First some observations and insights and then the amazing discoveries. And a gatekeeping/newsflash “bonus” bit at the end.

My VINEGAHOTRA activities = observations and insights

Since early May and the publishing of the Vinegar stack →

→ I began lighting up my vinegar heating rig, around dawn and at dusk (one candle lasts 4-5hours). If I hear a lot of planes and see them doing extra spraying, I will keep it going during the day and into the night. I managed to do it at least once a day - occasionally I did not do it when I could see clear skies all day, few days in a row. Few times when I was out for more than a day, I could not do it.

The base is from a cheap India made essential oil candle diffussor - so the top bowl cracked after few dozens of Vinegahotras , and I replaced it with the little flower pot. It belonged to my late grandma, she used it for sugar.. I am sure she would like that I found better use for it ;)

When placing the lit candle, I say/set my Agnihotra intention/prayer → with this evaporated vinegar my intent is to harmonize the energies and to clean the atmosphere, of any Evil intentions, destructive thoughts or nefarious forces and toxins that might be present, to allow for the Divine harmony.

A nice prompt from St. Augustine:

» Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe .«

While I am researching demonology, I found that Sanskrit and Hebrew could have stronger “effects” than all the newer languages. It makes sense that it would be so!

Agnihotra is an ancient science given in Sanskrit language at the “time of creation”. Sanskrit was never anyone’s mother tongue; it is a language of vibration .

So now I am doing it.. ..e-z p-z!

Localized effect

Since I started this experiment, on many days I noticed much better air movement and quicker clearing of the sky. Many days looked and felt completely clear and natural! And there were days that looked like they weren’t spraying above my locality at all.

But, they were still spraying further away from me! So then, how I experienced almost two months of “clear skies"? I was literally amazed! On many days I heard and saw planes that were laying chemtrails, and then the winds came and took the spraying away, dispersed it..

Which means that Vinegahotra had a localized effect!

This could also mean that chemtrail operations rely on a “broken“ disharmonious state of EM energy fields!! If so.. wow!

City of Zagreb is located beneath the mountain of Sljeme which acts as a wind/storm protection when weather streams are coming from the direction of north/west. And on days that skies were clear, when I had the rare opportunity to have a more distant view from the ground, sometimes I saw what might be chemtrail clouds, at a distance of 10+ km away (but in some cases those could also have been natural cloud formations around mountains to the west).

Also worth a note is how this vinegar experiment coincided with the time when the working class people leave the city and take a vacation from work in general. When the city is noticeably quieter and much more peaceful than usually.

Well, now when they came back and started working again, spraying has picked up. This is not the first time I have noticed this! I think that an experienced proper clairvoyant would literally be able to see this change on the plane of spirit. Not just feel it and see it in patterns like I do.

Image taken on September 11th 2024. Look! A jet-plane that is leaving a CONTRAIL! - THE ONLY ACCEPTABLE KIND OF CONTRAIL or jet-plane “exhaust“! The one which vanishes after approx. half a minute!!

Good ole natural weather

To my astonishment, weather patterns seem like they are re-turning to their old selves. July was wonky, but August and now September remind me of my dear ole continental-mediterranean climate that I grew up on. Storms and rain felt more “normal“. ..like in the past - when we were free from wifi. So I took a rest from inter-neting and enjoyed nature and interactions with it - immensely, if I might add! I had two weeks worth of wineyard peaches from a small peach tree, my horseradish plants are growing well.. Dawn or dusk, crows and magpies compete with black-birds, who will be the loudest. And at dusk bats join in the feeding session. It is a wondrous connection, a polite bumblebee even let me pet it! I say, more people should enjoy things like watching wild bees while they are digging holes and attacking the flowering poisonous ivy :) Safe to say that these Vinegahotra efforts are felt by all animals and plants in the vicinity!

Moreover, since I added two orgonite pyramids (first just one, then few weeks later I added another one) in July, I have even more observable effect on the patch of the sky above and around me. So now I will be using these pyramids outside! Few bits of shungite that I have inside will have to be enough for wifi. Altho, it is rather insane how many wifi signals and at what strenghth I am catching in my flat - must be all the commercial 5G networks that started popping up lately in my neighborhood.

Conscious success

It would be logical that the effectiveness of this ritual depends on various factors. We are interacting with the entire environment and it will interact back.

For example, larger natural weather patterns could be too big to effect with this kind of ritual. But maybe one would then just need a more powerful ritual. Like storm-splitting - with an axe or a knife. Old folk lore states that this was usual way in which people protected their crops and property when they saw a storm coming their way.

Huge factor in the city would be all other people’s states of consciousness, the collective emanations of emotions, thoughts and energy, with all their activities on the physical plane.

In fact, based on my experience during the eco-disaster and the poisonous cloud situation (x100 when you are an empathic human!), back when I did not understand the Agnihotra, due to my anxiety my actions had no discernible effect at all (in fact, I am sure that the anxiety prolonged the dreadful feeling state).

All I can say is that I think how this world would benefit from MORE Vinegahotra!

Different types of spraying

One can discern among different types of laying chemtrails. Spraying is sometimes done for prolonged and sometimes for short periods of time. Short - mostly begins in the morning. Long - starts over night and continues into the day. Sometimes they seem to aim for an effect like cloud seeding, lower in the atmosphere, and sometimes they aim for the thin milky sky effect which is always higher in altitude.

Still, many would say that a drop in chemtrail activity over my head “coincided“ with me starting to evaporate vinegar and how I am just “imagining things”…

And they would even call me crazy. Is this the type of people who wanted to force others to go get vaxxed or else.. just because they were dumb and weak enough to do it themselves? Some sure are.

What do I think? I think coincidences do not exist! Yeah, ten years of coma skies waited so that I light up some vinegar? What I do know is that we should concern ourselves with the destructive and evil and intentional cohenincidences! You know, false flag psy op black magic types of natural events…

Yeah, Vinegahotra does not work 100% all of the time. But I think there are good reasons for why it does not, while it “could”.

But when it works it is so noticeable that one can not deny that it has an effect!

Negative and fearful/confused states of mind

And what about the possible nefarious use of any of the EMF emitting technologies? It is not hard to imagine how on certain days, if EMFs are amplified and if in their thoughts and actions many people get SO very negative and destructive, they literally attract storms and bad weather.

It is tricky to be sure in the case of such a complex situation, but based on observations of many people, we can conclude that the masses indeed are conditioned to FORTIFY/ALLOW-FOR-MAKING-OF a TRANSHUMANESQUE DYSTOPIA with their BROKEN MENTAL states!

There seems to be a big co-relation between chemtrail skies and the un-conscious weak-spirited soul-less brainwashed/programmed part of the humanity that runs only on its subconscious programs. The part which is actually projecting what it is being programmed with myriad of available brainwashing methods.

Think about it. Master of illusions wants to have everyone think how this physicality is all that there is! And the only way he can pull it off is if he manages to keep his human clientele in a state of constant fearful delusion. It would seem that in essence - he has to “cut them off” from their spirit and soul. Because only then he can make them believe into abstract thoughts, in “thing(k)s” → which, with enough fuel from the human hosts, become parasitic elementals/demons. But, why would the most powerful master of illusions have to go about and deceive anyone to win? Why does it have to be done in such a sneaky manner? What of ours is so valuable that so much deception has to be done in order to make us “willingly” give it away? Is this a case of spirit fraud or is it the only way that humans learn about such things? As usual, questions are piling up.. ;)

Hey, if all life/matter is the manifestation of the Spirit, which seems to be the case, and if humans neglect to cultivate their spiritual side, it would follow that in that case they risk bad karma, which could manifest as a cascade of situations in which some powerful spirits would get tasked with teaching them lessons. Hilarious stuff.

The Alchemical Connection

So..

HOW is it even possible that A BIT OF HEATED VINEGAR can DISPERSE THE DAMN CHEMTRAILS?

A qoute from A.E.Waite (from his book “The Real History Of Rosicrucians”):

The following interesting passage will show the connection which exists between the Cross and alchemy. "In common chemistry," says Pernetz, crosses form characters which indicate the crucible, vinegar, and distilled vinegar.

..ooooh la la!?

Distilling vinegar is an Alchemical process?

Bingo!

Awesome, again! EH?

EH? ;)

To digress, and what is kind of funny (but completely normal when one is researching broad spectrum of topics), I found this amazing information while I am researching to see if the claim how Freemasons and Rosicrucians have common agendas holds any water. Why am I researching this? So that I can stack-respond to Frances Leader’s, what I call, “soft jewish apologetic shennanigans” (did someone think I would let this kind of stuff slide without adressing it? lolerz.. its just that I had a busy summer..). Btw, while Proton Magics were hanging out with Frances, I’m afraid that they have shown to us how we can disregard their views on this volatile topic.

Well, hopefully this will be a good opportunity for all to learn few new facts, so that we can build our worldviews on foundations made of truths. That would certainly be much better than loosing one’s panties..

Now, back to distilling vinegar and truly surprising discoveries. And let’s see if there are more conclusions to be made!

Well, what do you know.. but

Alchemists designate Vinegar

as a

SUBSTANCE?

Vinegar seems to be a powerful substance!

Remember how it was used as a clean-all agent before the post-WW2 rise of deathly chemical industry? And there are many other uses for vinegar! All being quite beneficial to us! Think about this for a minute! Humanity stops using salt and vinegar as its base traditional products for everyday use and it ends up in this dystopian scenario half a century later?! Demons taking over everywhere. What was salt used for also? Wow eh?

I thought that was books and movies fantasy type stories. More reasons to make it a daily ritual, yelling from your window so that the next street hears it

Damn all margerine and sugar to hell!

You see the alchemical sign, the shape. So, here is what I think.

When we heat vinegar we are starting the distilling process. Only without the distillers tools. So the evaporated product freely enters the atmosphere. And alchemists say that vinegar releases “potent” energies, which manifest in the shape pictured above. Even if we are not going to the boiling temperature, we are emitting energy!

Hm. Let me stretch my mind a bit.

With harmonizing of the frequencies in the atmosphere disharmonic and unnatural weather patterns are eliminated and natural weather patterns form themselves back into place?

You can not say that it does not make sense! A team of proper scientists would have easy time with confirming this hypothesis of mine. I said scientists, not soyentists.

Further explanation of possible effects can be found in the alchemical definition of the process of

Distillation

(…)Distillation is the sixth of the major operation in alchemy, and it is represented in the sixth circle by a unicorn lying on the ground in front of a rose bush. According to legend, the unicorn runs tirelessly from pursuers but lies meekly on the ground when approached by a virgin. The virgin is the purified matter at hand, which has returned to a state of innocence and potential. Above the circle is the word Occultum, meaning secret or hidden, since the essences at the beginning of this stage are invisible.(…)

Distillation is a key process on all levels of alchemy. It involves releasing volatile essences from their prison in matter and condensing them in a purified form. In practical terms, this involves heating a substance until it boils, and then condensing the vapors into a purified liquid. In the Lesser Work of purification in the first three operations, sulfurous and mercurial substances are distilled into a clarified and purer form. In the Greater Work of rebirth, the process takes on an infinite aspect, as substances are continually distilled and circulated in a sealed vessel. Repeated Distillation produces an extremely concentrated solution the alchemists called the “Mother of the Stone.” (…) (…)Distillation is described in the Emerald Tablet as: “It rises from Earth to Heaven and descends again to Earth, thereby combining within Itself the powers of both the Above and the Below. (…) (…)In the laboratory, Distillation is the boiling and condensation of the fermented solution to increase its purity, which is why this is known as the White Stage of alchemy. Psychologically, this agitation and sublimation of psychic forces is necessary to ensure that no impurities from the lower personality are incorporated into the next and final process. “It rises from Earth to Heaven and descends again to Earth” is how the tablet describes Distillation, which represents the second or higher application of the Water Element in the tablet. (…)Psychologically, Distillation is the agitation and sublimation of psychic forces is necessary to ensure that no impurities from the inflated ego or deeply submerged id are incorporated into the next and final stage. Personal Distillation consists of a variety of introspective techniques that raise the content of the psyche to the highest level possible, free from sentimentality and emotions, cut off even from one’s personal identity. Distillation is the purification of the unborn Self -- all that we truly are and can be. In society, the Distillation experience is expressed as science and objective experimentation. Physiologically, Distillation is raising the life force repeatedly from the lower regions in the cauldron of the body to the brain (what Oriental alchemists called the Circulation of the Light), where it eventually becomes a wondrous solidifying light full of power. Distillation is said to culminate in the Third Eye area of the forehead, at the level of the pituitary and pineal glands, in the Brow or Silver Chakra. On the Planetary level, Distillation is the realization of the power of higher love, as the life force on the entire planet gradually seeks to become one force in nature based on a shared vision of Truth.

And now we are entering the

shaman - healer - clairvoyant territory!

→Time to leave if you think that humans do not reincarnate; or that they are somehow separate from the rest of the Cosmos; or that they are powerless towards invisible worlds..←

Yes! I noticed a co-relation between the effectiveness of Vinegar and the general state of my mental/emotional being! Thankfully, it would seem that I am not the only one who notices such things!

Not to say that I dare to compare myself to Rudolf Steiner, but these quotes of his are very affirming of my own insights about the humanity’s collective consciousness field and it’s interaction with the weather patterns!

Besides, here we have another case of a slight collective cognitive dissonance due to zombification with Jesuitic public schooling methods that got super boosted with Bernays’s vile propaganda methods.

“the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.” - Edward Bernays, Propaganda

Most people heard about quantum connections and fields and how we are all connected and how we all come from the same source.. So what about ALL the implications of this? When do we plan on using this newfound know-how to our collective benefit? Now is the time! I would sure like it to be while there is some spirit thirsty soul left in humanity. Because when we go over to the spirit side, we still keep forgetting what we were doing... Why do they want to upload trans-humans to the cloud is becoming more obvious..

So, we should be making further conclusions about what it actually means for humanity and then try to use this new insight to build some good technology and try to fix some of the issues that blind materialism and demon possession made us do.

For example, what if weather is a reflection of your mental state? Also, if Vinegahotra does not work for you, maybe it is because of your own.., let us call it a spiritual blockagge? Would you like to know these things? Well, I would! And so would

Rudolf Steiner

Who once even stated

… the collective human emotions create weather patterns and have an effect on the output of the sun and activity of volcanoes..

A person that has faith only in white coat modern s(oy)cience and is totally based in materialism will laugh at this like it is a funny fantasy and nothing more.

Yeah, the msm clown would say that you are delusional if you thought like Steiner did. Yet these TV-fied msm masses vote for left or right style of green new deals without giving it a thought, either with ballots or with happily paying ever-raising taxes.

Yet, to me this makes sense for few reasons. First, it is known how just one “skilled person” could have a huge effect on the weather patterns in any given area. What about few billion? For example, I found in reports on the times of witches and witch hunts how an experienced magician could have done it at 3 in the morning when woken up without advance notice. In fact, there was a time when the authorities (the Catholic church and the state) discerned between two types of magic, maleficent and beneficent. Most of the magic in those days was aimed at changing the weather to avoid famine and to boost the production of food.

Communities would use magicians to help them have better weather, according to their needs.

And thusly, evil magic began to appear. Evil minded people would pay magicians to curse their hated opponents. So who was a magician? Well, it would seem that it is a term for non-affiliated lone-wolf initiates/clairvoyants/alchemists. Because the Catholic bishops used to curse everyone left and right! For heresy and witchcraft? Nah! For NOT PAYING the proscribed tributes to the church (1/10 of everything). According to one of better books on the subject of medieval witch hunts in Croatia and Europe, the overall result was that the majority of poor class women got eradicated. Some towns and even regions faced dying out due to witch hunt frenzy that was induced there by clergy. And I found in one other source how the clergy cursed people for other worldly transgressions as well.. yet, in many MANY cases, it was exactly the clergy that was found to practice the forbidden arts and pleasures. This situation lasted for a long time. In any case, one can deduce a lot by learning how, through the centuries, the Catholic Church went about the most important task it actually had, doing exorcisms.

I did found more quotes about the weather control in past from Steiner, this is in the set of lectures titled “From Jesus To Christ“. Here Steiner says:

(In Steiner’s Rosicrucian drama) “The Portal Of Initiation“ (1910), in the scene where Capesius and Strader enter the astral world - it is shown that what they think, speak and feel is not without significance for the objective world - the Macrocosm - but that it actually releases storms in the elements. In the Mysteries, it was made very clear to the pupil that when, for example, anyone tells a lie or falls into error, that this is a real process which doesn’t concern himself only!

We could say that Vinegahotra attracts good, benefitial, elementals. Ones that are in charge of keeping up the harmony in our atmosphere.

It is also well known how a proper shaman can control the weather. With a piercing look and a puff of tobacco smoke.

Similar to a clairvoyant healer. Someone like

Daskalos (Spyros Sathi)?

(..)'I'll take a ten-day vacation myself and I'll join you,' said Theophanis. 'Great. But we'll have to go by boat.' Daskalos turned to me and mentioned that Theophanis was terrified of the sea. His stomach had a hard time adjusting to the waves. 'But,' Daskalos added, 'he should not worry about sea sickness. We'll make sure the sea calms down so that his Excellency may have a pleasant trip.' I assumed Daskalos was either joking or was speaking metaphorically. I was wrong. He was dead serious, even though there was a strong dose of humorous irony in his remarks. 'I hope you will be able to pacify the sea as you did the year when we went to Tinos,' responded Theophanis, noticing my incredulous look. One summer, he went on to explain himself, he, along with Daskalos, sailed on a pilgrimage to the Greek island of Tinos, famous for the miraculous nature of an icon of the Virgin Mary. The sea around Tinos is renowned for being always turbulent. Daskalos, according to Theophanis, used his special powers and calmed the waters. When they disembarked the local fishermen and sailors were puzzled by the sudden tranquility of the sea.(..) → borrowed from “The Magus Of Strovolos“ by Kyriakos C.Markides

So, on top of all we have learned so far, it would seem that by doing Vinegahotra we are possibly developing our healing and our clairvoyant skills?!

In any case, my intuition is confirming that there is a connection between the effectiveness of Vinegahotra (probably any such ritual) and my state of being. And it would be quite logical. If I am grounded and content, I emit a more harmonic frequency - which then allows for the process of Vinegar-Agnihotra to work! Hah, maybe Vinegar is just a step towards us humans understanding that we are able to consciously exert frequency/energy into our environment with the aim to have certain effects. Because these are frequencies, and different frequencies have different shapes, hence different effects. Of course, one has to know other factors and know when to take them into consideration.

But this is also confirming how people who are in a low frequency state unconsciously create disharmony around them, not just in them. Fear, hate, confusion and uncertainty. People that live their lives in these low vibrational states are the ones that are most responsible for ALL the issues that modern humanity is facing. In such a state they allow themselves to misplace their own authority onto “ghosts” and greedy evil people who should not be allowed to have any kind of power over others - demoNcracy. So watch, try and see if there are connections between, for example, big media scares and bad weather (you will be surprised!).

It is VERY fitting that something so cheap can be an EFFECTIVE tool against a TRILLION DOLLARS worth of EVIL HIGH TECH GENOCIDE INDUSTRY!

So much on Vinegahotra!

Now to cover a bit on

Weather manipulation

With Steiner and antroposophy, it is only fitting to mention Austria and

recent extreme storms and floods in Austria (September 2024) after extreme drops in temperature !

→ Usually It Is A Harmless Little River - a report on these floods from Euronews ←

I think there might be a connection to how the temperature, at least here in Croatia, super quickly dropped by 10-15C (this happened here in Croatia in 2023, WELL → there was a flash flood situation in the capitol! and there was the case of intentional closing of the flood defense system!). In next days there were floods in Austria and elsewhere in south Europe. There were many weather anomalies in the Adriatic sea, multiple big whirlwinds and huge white foaming of the sea (like it was cooking).

Well, I am sure it was a coincidence, but right at that moment an international military exercise started in Croatia, -joint exercise- between UK and Croatian military forces, named SAVA STAR 24. Also, later in October Croatia refuses to support NATO bill for Ukraine and twenty days later we get NATO’s yearly “nuclear drill“ over our heads.. Nuclear drill named Steadfast Noon (what are these cretins high on? soylentgreen augmented fentanyl-chocolate bug-milk? obviously, doooh..) was announced 4 days after… This drill started yesterday, on 21 October 2024. Yesterday there was spraying throughout the whole day, today the skies were super clear.

Yet, when in 2022 there was a drone launched from Ukraine (Drone That Crashed Last Month In Zagreb Was Carrying Explosives, Investigators Say), the size of a small plane (Soviet-era drone), packed with explosives, that fell on a student home compound in Zagreb (luckily without any victims!), no one gave a fuck except dismayed citizens! NATO defends its alliance members? NATO, the leftoverWW2-terrorist organization! Sure, just like UN does not hire pedophiles!

There were floods in Bosnia and in Croatia as well

In Bosnia there was a surprising night time flash flood with over 20 casualties. I wonder if there is Lithium in Bosnia… Btw, I heard that they found plenty of it in Serbia. And in Croatia, in Podgora (below town of Makarska and the city of Split) 3000 people almost ended up in the sea! Again, like in the case of recent Zagreb flooding, there is reason to believe that the damage could have been avoided, but the flooding defense system was neglected. And in some cases the flood-defense system was suposedly intentionally disabled!

Do you notice the pattern of HUGE CLIMATE CHANGE DISASTERS that the “green-policies” are causing? I do for a while now. Bad managment of forrest leads to too much wildfires that then devastate the land’s ability to handle water.

ALSO, where are all the (supposed)nature loving organizations and superglue activists? Maybe their Marxist professors did not switch them on in this eco disaster case? Or is it that no one is paying them to go onto the streets -while coincidentally mass media prostitute cameras are following them around- and protest these catastrophes that are caused by our governments?

Why nature/wildlife is not worth the effort like LGBTQ pro-abortion pro-bug-eating? Because we are talking about weak pale-flinching-sweating mentally-unstable cognitively-disabled cretins who get manipulated into trends like sheered sheep get separated for slaughter. ‘Tis the ignorant mob of mediocre humans that upholds the demoNcracy, genocidal mass-media and fast food industry. So they do not care about what happens to nature. Nature is their enemy. What a bunch of ignorant fools!

!

Back to weather manipulation - the description of a “high altitude experiment” fits the bill.

Supposedly they hit the upper layers of atmosphere with some kind of an explosive charge that destroys oxygen and the barriers between layers. Which creates an effect that makes the antarctic stream move where it should not be! Watch the video posted below, this type of experiment is described in it.

.. here is the UN video from 2007. In which Rosalind Peterson describes a number of geoengineering strategies..

United Nations 60 th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change – September 2007 - Rosalind Peterson (R.I.P.).

Rosalind Peterson is California President and Co-Founder of the Agriculture Defense Coalition (ADC). The ADC was formed in 2006, to protect agricultural from a wide variety of experimental weather and atmospheric testing programs. ADC

runtime: 18min48sec

She tries to explain how chemtrails and other geoengineering projects have serious effects on the natural weather patterns. Note that this is an NGO meeting at UN, so nevermind her mentioning the climate change and global warming. Some of you might rightfully use this as an example of fearmongering and gatekeeping with wild claims that are not possible to confirm or investigate. Yeah, maybe she was not super well informed in 2007? In the end, she did present a message that should have been listened to, that is why I decided to post it.

Stop the geoengineering and the money schemes like selling pollutant credits to polluters.. Make big corporations stop what they are doing & clean up the environment with effective microbes!

Indeed, EM tech is impressive and very cheap. But it is censored by Big AGriculture industry. Never the less, it is slowly spreading and I see big clean up projects being done with it. I can confirm the benefits of this technology, I have been using it for a while now. In various gardens and in my plumbing.

She also describes experiments that are done in the ionosphere and mentions how when Aurora Borealis is seen in places where it is not supposed to be seen, that this is indicating high altitude experiments in these locations.

I mention this with Aurora sighting because I have noticed how in last few years more and more articles are popping up with: Aurora to be seen there and there. And few days ago

posted about ORANGE Aurora’s that were seen in Canada!

Sure enough, check the search on duckduckgo: Aurora Borealis

fox, forbes, martha stewart, space.com… all warning you that there will be an uptick of Auroras, eh?

Sadly, Rosalind’s presentation seems to have had very little impact on global geoengineering with chemical deployment and frequency emitters. Ofc → UN is the problem, not the solution!

Seventeen years later and geoengineering seems to haveprogressed, new forms have been invented and implemented. I just hope her testimony was not used for ushering destructive green new deal policies, mhmmm..

With immense gratitude and love, we honor and remember our dear friend, Rosalind Peterson, who passed away in February 2018. zerogeoengeenering.com

This video in its full length, 38min, can be downloaded from ADC → here ←

While on topic of chemtrails and whistleblowers, I thought I’d quickly mention this guy. Mostly because I have seen Agent131711 posts it as legit video evidence.

Dr.Deagle

I also found talk about this “whistleblower“ here on ss.. and he also has a site.

Whaaaat?

Overall, his message seems like so many other hopium Q good-guy military-to-the-rescue fantasies, plus more dystopia-projecting and usual germ warfare fearmongering. But I would also notice → gatekeeping regarding chemtrails and geoengineering.

His chemtrail testimony is still frequently posted on tik tok and youtube and shared as some sort of a mindblowing new find on gab as well (which is where I saw it recently). Pic above is taken from mentioned video. Was he an army doctor? For USAF pilots? Or is he a planted spook-a-like, maybe just some hapless/failed ex-mass-media buffoon acting for shekels?

His “testimony“ is supposedly from the same year as the above one from the UN, 2007. That is why it looks like gatekeeping. When a legit whistleblower manages to come out into public view, they immediately send few Deagles to water things down with wild claims, to confuse and make people disregard the whole matter.

You can see Deagle’s testimony in the collection of “59 VACCINE and CHEMTRAIL videos” (majority seem legit!) on Agent131711’s stack: →here← .. btw, he blew it big time with that GO VOTE stack lolz

→ Recent development regarding extreme weather, big HURRICANES and chemtrail spraying? Supposedly someone spilled the beans and we have some hard “commercial” evidence (flight contracts and evidence/documents of chemical loads) for the first time? Also, I see weather manipulation popping up in my feeds like we are talking about BRICS or some other popular normie crap. But I also noticed how they are trying to change/confuse the word use and they are making conspiracy join the unicorns .. bad bad social credit score for believing in unicorns.. while all-around fearmongering worldwide probably was never at these HEIGHTS! With all that they are doing, it seems as if they are trying to make humanity devolve into full automaton mode!

That’s it!

Until the next stack..

🅢🅘🅡🅘🅤🅢

-/ all rights reserved! /-