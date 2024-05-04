Share this postVinegar VS Chemtrails?siriusispodstruje.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVinegar VS Chemtrails?I am placing vinegar in my backyard right about NOW!SIRIUSMay 04, 202446Share this postVinegar VS Chemtrails?siriusispodstruje.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41Share→Let us do a silly little cheap and easy experiment ;)Leave a commentSubscribe🅢🅘🅡🅘🅤🅢-all rights reserved!-46Share this postVinegar VS Chemtrails?siriusispodstruje.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41SharePreviousNext
LETS SEE IF THIS WORKS! Cheap and easy to try, SO WHY NOT?
Yeah yeah yeah, I know it sounds unreasonable... but tell me, do you think you know everything about your environment? And what about all the "invisible" stuff? So...
I will let you know if I see any differences when there will be obvious chemtrailing!
AGNIHOTRA
"It is a process of purifying the atmosphere through a specially prepared fire performed at sunrise and sunset daily."
https://www.agnihotra.org/2015/02/22/what-is-agnihotra/